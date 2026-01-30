Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank changes terms for Infinia card customers: What to expect

HDFC Bank changes terms for Infinia card customers: What to expect

Company introduces new monthly redemption caps and category limits for its premium card, effective Feb 1

HDFC Bank

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

HDFC Bank is changing the terms for its premium Infinia Metal card. Starting February 1, new limits on redemption frequency and monthly value will apply to popular categories like travel, Apple products, and jewellery — directly impacting the 'real-world' value for high-spenders.
 

What is changing from February 1, 2026

 
According to HDFC Bank’s website, Infinia customers will be able to redeem reward points a maximum of five times in a month. While the earning structure remains unchanged, limits on how much value can be extracted each month are now more clearly defined.
 

How reward points are earned

 
Infinia card customers earn five reward points for every Rs 150 spent, subject to applicable conditions. Spending through HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy platform continues to attract significantly higher rewards, with eligible transactions earning up to 10 times the standard points.
 
 
This makes SmartBuy central to maximising value, especially for travel bookings and premium brand purchases.
 

Monthly redemption caps explained

 
The bank has put multiple ceilings in place to control redemptions:

  • Reward points worth up to Rs 200,000 can be redeemed in a single statement cycle. 
  • For flights, hotel bookings and air miles, redemptions are capped at Rs 150,000 per month. 
  • Against the statement balance, redemptions are limited to 50,000 reward points per month.
 
For lifestyle purchases, the structure is more restrictive. When buying Apple products or Tanishq vouchers via SmartBuy, reward points can cover up to 70 per cent of the bill value. The remaining amount must be paid using the credit card.
 

What your points are worth

 
The redemption value varies by category:
 
  • Apple products and Tanishq vouchers via SmartBuy: Rs 1 per point
  • Flights and hotel bookings: Rs 1 per point
  • Air miles conversion: up to 1 air mile per point
  • Other products and vouchers: up to Rs 0.50 per point
  • Cashback against statement balance: up to Rs 0.30 per point
 

Other conditions to watch

 
Reward points will lapse entirely if the credit card is not used for more than 365 days. Separately, HDFC Bank has also revised lounge access rules for certain debit cards, linking complimentary access to a minimum quarterly spend.
 

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

