Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Free flight cancellations within 48 hours likely in regulatory reforms

Free flight cancellations within 48 hours likely in regulatory reforms

Regulator invites public feedback till November 30 before finalising new refund rules for airlines

travel, paytm travel, ticket booking, flight ticket

Paytm will have to ramp up numbers over the coming quarters to overtake MakeMyTrip

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The aviation regulator proposes to change rules for flight ticket refunds, seeking to make the process transparent, faster and fairer for passengers.
 
Passengers who book tickets through an airline’s website will get 48 hours to cancel or amend without extra charges. Only the fare difference for a rescheduled flight, if any, will apply, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This facility won’t apply to:

  • Domestic flights departing within five days of booking. 
  • International flights departing within fifteen days of booking. 
  • After this 48-hour window, the usual cancellation fees will be applicable.
 

Faster, fairer refunds

 
The DGCA draft prescribes strict timelines for refunds based on the mode of payment:
 
 
Credit card bookings: Refunds within seven days of cancellation.
 
Cash transactions: Refunds to be made immediately from the airline’s office.

Also Read

civil aviation

ALPA India urges DGCA to enforce full FDTL norms to ensure pilot safety

pilots

DGCA defends duty-hour extension for Air India 787 pilots, cites ops needs

Air India

Air India seeks $1.1 bn from owners after crash, airspace restrictions

DGCA

DGCA to introduce competency-based training framework for cabin crew

DGCA, aviation audit, safety lapses, Indian airlines, worn tyres, technical snags, runway markings, aircraft maintenance, simulators, AI171 crash

Pilots union accuses DGCA of defying court orders on flight duty time

 
Tickets via agents or portals: Airlines remain responsible for refunds, which must be processed within 21 working days.
 
The proposal also makes it mandatory for airlines to refund all statutory taxes and airport charges, even for non-refundable or promotional fares.
 

Passenger-friendly safeguards

To ensure transparency and fairness, the DGCA has outlined several consumer-centric provisions:
 
  • No fee for correcting name spellings if notified within 24 hours of booking.
  • Cap on cancellation charges – they cannot exceed the basic fare plus fuel surcharge.
  • No extra processing fee for handling refunds.
  • Refunds or credit shells to be offered for cancellations due to medical emergencies.
  • Clear display of refund policies and cancellation charges at the time of booking.
 

Why this matters

 
The DGCA said it regularly receives complaints about delayed or partial refunds, non-refund of taxes, and credit shell misuse by airlines. Its proposals aim to establish standards for refunds and curb arbitrary practices.
 
Once finalised, these norms are expected to bring greater accountability to airlines and relief to passengers struggling with opaque and inconsistent refund systems.
 
Public comments can be sent to the DGCA at bksingh.dgca@gov.in until 30 November 2025.

More From This Section

CREDIT CARDS, CREDIT CARDS ADVANTAGE, BENEFITS OF MULTIPLE CREDIT CARDS, CREDIT CARD TRANSACTION, Credit Utilisation Ratio, CUR,

Share credit without losing control: Scapia-Federal Bank launch add-on card

Health Insurance Policy

Health insurance sum insured: Review every 2-3 years to beat inflationpremium

festival travel, air travel

India's travel boom gets luxe: Early bookings, smart spends, big getaways

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Govt flags fake 'QuantumAI' scheme promising ₹3.5 lakh a month returns

retirement

Jeevan Pramaan 2025: How to submit life certificate online or offline

Topics : DGCA flight ticket cancellation charges Flight ticket cancellations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon