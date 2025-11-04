Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Health insurance sum insured: Review every 2-3 years to beat inflation

Health insurance sum insured: Review every 2-3 years to beat inflation

To strike a balance between the need for protection and affordability, combine base policy with super top-up

Buying health insurance in the mid-20s means a low premium, easier approval, and a wider range of policies to choose from. | File Image

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

A growing number of Indians are opting for larger health insurance covers, reflecting a shift towards greater financial preparedness amid rising medical costs. According to data from Policybazaar, demand for higher sum-insured plans has risen sharply after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption: 13 per cent of buyers on their platform purchased policies with a sum insured above ₹25 lakh, 45 per cent chose ₹15–25 lakh coverage, 24 per cent selected ₹10–15 lakh policies, and only 18 per cent opted for covers below ₹10 lakh.
 
Factors to consider 
The ideal sum insured depends on factors such as city, age,
