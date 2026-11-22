Around 10 insurers now offer global health plans. Given their steep premiums, buyers must research carefully to find a policy that justifies the cost.

What global plans cover

These plans cover emergencies arising from sudden illness or accidents abroad. “They also allow customers to access specialised expertise and advanced treatments available overseas,” says Nimish Agrawal, director, digital business unit, and chief marketing officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance.

Inpatient cover in India and abroad includes room rent, intensive care, surgeons’ fees, tests, medicines and surgery. Other benefits may include day care (under 24 hours), expenses typically incurred 30-60 days before admission and 60-180 days after discharge, medical evacuation by road or air to the nearest suitable facility or home, and repatriation of mortal remains.

Sum insured options can begin from ₹1 crore and go up to $1 million (about ₹9.27 crore). One plan even offers unlimited sum insured.

Customers can choose an overseas-only or combined India and overseas cover.

“The worldwide cover can be with or without United States (US) coverage,” says Rohan Goel, business head, health insurance, Policybazaar.

Access to specialist care

With a single policy paid for in India, a buyer can acquire round-the-year coverage for family members across countries. Planned care can include specialised surgery, advanced cancer therapy or treatment for rare diseases. Some plans also cover robotic surgery and gene and cell therapies.

“An overseas cover can help manage the high cost of treatment abroad,” says Renuka Kanvinde, vice president, health insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance.

Round-the-clock concierge services offer a single point of contact. Assistance partners arrange direct billing at network hospitals.

Where they fall short

Cost is a barrier for those planning to purchase a global plan. “These policies can cost several times as much as a domestic cover, especially if they include the US,” says Goel.

If you get treated at a hospital outside the provider’s network, you may have to pay large bills upfront and claim reimbursement. “Overseas claims often carry a co-payment of 10-20 per cent. Higher deductibles and caps on travel, accommodation and room rent can leave you with significant out-of-pocket bills,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.

Some plans cover only emergencies or specified critical illnesses abroad.

“Many exclude treatment in specific countries, commonly the US and Canada,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com. Both are high-cost medical destinations.

Some plans require a diagnosis in India first.

This can delay planned care or rule out direct consultations abroad. “Insurers often require policyholders to obtain approval seven to 15 days before non-emergency treatment,” says Arora. Policies may exclude pre-existing diseases or impose waiting periods. “Waiting periods of two to three years for pre-existing diseases are common,” says Goel.

Who should buy them?

A global cover may suit people with complex medical needs or a family history of critical illness who want specialised treatment or second opinions at leading overseas hospitals.

“A global health cover may suit mobile professionals and business leaders who frequently travel overseas, non-resident Indians (NRIs) who maintain strong connections with India, or families whose children study or whose family members reside abroad,” says Agrawal. Foreign nationals may want a cover single cover for India and their home country.

How premiums compare

Global plans can cost roughly two to five times as much as domestic equivalents. Including the US and Canada can raise premiums by about 40 per cent. “Annual premiums for a ₹1 crore of global cover range from about ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the plan and the age of the oldest person insured,” says Kumar.

Pre-purchase checks

Opt for at least ₹1 crore of global cover. “If the policy covers treatment in the US, consider a sum insured of ₹2-3 crore,” says Kumar.

Secure adequate domestic health insurance first. “Only then should you consider buying a global cover after factoring in your mobility, healthcare preferences and ability to pay the premium,” says Arun Ramamurthy, chief executive officer and co-founder, Staywell.Health.

Read the policy wording and match the geographical scope to the countries where you travel or expect treatment. “Exclude the US and Canada if you do not travel or plan to seek treatment there, as doing so cuts premiums substantially,” says Arora.

Ensure that the policy covers both emergency and planned hospitalisation.

Enquire whether the insurer accepts a diagnosis first made abroad or requires a diagnosis in India first for planned care.

Confirm how much of the sum insured you can use abroad. “Compare overseas co-payments, deductibles and treatment limits,” says Ramamurthy. Check whether the plan covers outpatient care, diagnostics, maternity or other services you may need.

Think of the hospitals you are most likely to use. “Verify whether the overseas hospitals you would use offer cashless treatment under the plan,” says Kanvinde.

Finally, understand the procedure for handling overseas claims, the assistance available at the time, and the documentation required.

Overseas claims: What to keep in mind

Have contact of customer service handy

Get pre-approval for non-emergency treatment, typically 7–15 days ahead

Inform insurer immediately in an emergency

Seek guarantee of payment letter from insurer to avoid large hospital deposit

Keep translated medical records ready if required

Verify whether hospital accessible to you is a network hospital offering cashless facility