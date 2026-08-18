Got a Rs 6,000 tax demand? Govt warns it could be a phishing scam

A social media message asking taxpayers to pay Rs 6,000 is fake and not a notice from the Income Tax Department, the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team has said.

The warning is relevant during the income tax refund season, when taxpayers may be expecting refunds or checking for outstanding dues. A message claiming that additional tax has to be paid can therefore appear credible and create pressure to act quickly.

The PIB Fact Check team has said the Income Tax Department does not issue such notices and advised taxpayers to rely only on official channels for verification. It said the message is a phishing scam and advised people not to respond to it.

How the Rs 6,000 tax scam works

The fraudulent communication reportedly asks the recipient to pay Rs 6,000 towards tax dues. Such messages are designed to resemble genuine communication from a government authority and exploit taxpayers’ concern about penalties, outstanding tax or delayed refunds.

This is a common feature of phishing scams. Fraudsters impersonate trusted institutions and try to persuade people to click on a link, open an attachment or provide confidential information.

The risk does not necessarily end with the Rs 6,000 payment. A fake tax message can be used as the first step to obtain banking credentials, card details, passwords, OTPs or other personal information.

The Income Tax Department has repeatedly warned taxpayers that it does not ask for sensitive financial information through suspicious emails or messages. Its official guidance says taxpayers should not respond to fraudulent emails, phone calls or SMS or share personal information.

Do not assume every tax demand message is genuine

Taxpayers should distinguish between a genuine tax demand and an unsolicited message asking them to make an immediate payment.

An actual tax liability should be checked through the taxpayer's account on the official income tax e-filing portal rather than through a link provided in an SMS, email or social media message.

This is important because taxpayers may have legitimate outstanding demands for reasons such as a mismatch in reported income, tax credits or earlier assessment proceedings. The presence of a genuine tax demand, however, does not make an unsolicited payment link legitimate.

The safest approach is to independently access the official e-filing portal and check the taxpayer's records rather than clicking on a link contained in the message.

What should taxpayers do if they receive such a message?

The Income Tax Department's long-standing anti-phishing guidance recommends several precautions:

Do not reply to the message or email.

Do not click on links contained in suspicious communications.

Do not open attachments, as they may contain malicious software.

Do not enter bank, card, password or other confidential information on a website opened through a suspicious link.

Do not copy and paste the link into the browser. A fraudulent website can be designed to look similar to the official portal.

Check the website domain carefully before entering any information.

Keep antivirus, anti-spyware and other security software updated.

The Income Tax Department has also advised taxpayers not to respond to communications asking for bank account details, passwords or OTPs.

What if you have already clicked the link?

If a taxpayer has clicked a suspicious link but has not entered any information, the immediate priority should be to close the page and avoid downloading files or providing further details.

If banking credentials, card information, passwords or other sensitive information have already been shared, the taxpayer should contact the concerned bank or financial institution immediately and take steps to secure the affected account.

The Income Tax Department also says that taxpayers who believe their e-filing account has been compromised should report the incident to the concerned police or cyber-cell authorities. The government’s National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal can be used for reporting cybercrime.

Taxpayers should also consider changing compromised passwords and enabling additional security on their e-filing account. The Income Tax Department's e-Filing Vault facility provides an additional authentication layer through options including Aadhaar-linked OTP, bank account EVC, demat account EVC, digital signature certificate and net banking.

How to verify a genuine tax communication

If an SMS or email claims that tax is outstanding, independently log in to the official Income Tax Department portal and check the relevant information. Taxpayers should also be wary of communications that create urgency, threaten immediate penalties or ask them to make payments through unfamiliar links.

The message about “Rs 6,000 notice” is a reminder that even a relatively small payment demand can be used to initiate a much larger financial fraud. Taxpayers should therefore verify any tax demand independently before making a payment or sharing personal information.