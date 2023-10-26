Green deposits offering higher interest than regular FDs, should you pick

In order to encourage more investments by financial institutions in environmentally friendly projects, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this year came out with the framework for acceptance of ‘Green Deposits’. While the green deposits provide a good option for ESG-conscious customers, they are also offer a slightly better interest rates than regular fixed term deposits.

Green deposits are essentially deposits raised for the purpose of utilising the proceeds towards financing green projects/activities.

The RBI Framework defines green deposits as “an interest-bearing deposit, received by the regulated entities (REs) for a fixed period and the proceeds of which are earmarked for being allocated towards green finance”.

What are the main differences between green deposits and regular fixed deposits (FDs) offered by banks?

Fixed Deposits are one of the most utilised savings instruments for those looking for assured returns on deposits. A fixed deposit is an account opened with a bank wherein, the bank pays a guaranteed interest rate on the sums deposited in a fixed deposit account, for a stipulated period or tenure. Green Deposits also work in a similar fashion.

However, fixed deposit proceeds normally cannot be allocated for specific projects. They go towards the common deployment pool.

With green deposits, funds collected are specially carved out for green financing. As per the RBI framework, regulated entities (REs) offering green FDs are required to allocate the proceeds raised towards green projects which encourage energy efficiency in resource utilisation, reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, promote climate resilience and/or adaptation and value and improve natural ecosystems and biodiversity.

Apart from this, all the rules applicable to regular deposits are applicable to green deposits too. Depositors have the option to redeem or carry forward the deposit upon maturity. Notably, green deposits do not offer any additional tax benefits to depositors.

Interest on green FDs

While the interest rate on FDs is bank prerogative, it has been seen, that lenders offer a slightly higher interest on green deposit schemes. As of now, only a handful of banks are offering green term deposits for individuals and companies. Most recently, AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) on October 25, launched its green FD called ‘Planet First – AU Green Fixed Deposit’ offering an interest rate of up to 8.50 per cent.

Key features: Green fixed deposits provide guaranteed returns and have a range of tenure options available, spanning from 18 months to 10 years. Premature withdrawal is allowed under certain conditions, and deposits up to Rs 5 lakh are insured.

Investors can choose several types of green deposits, including fixed deposits (FDs), savings deposits, recurring deposits, and certificate of deposits. Each of these deposits offers different features and benefits, enabling individuals and organisations to select the most appropriate option based on their investment objectives and personal preferences.

"When looking for a bank or financial institution that offers green deposit options, it is important to choose a reputable institution with a strong track record of responsible banking practices and transparent reporting. Additionally, compare the interest rates and returns offered on green deposits with those of regular deposits, making sure that the financial returns are competitive and in line with your investment objectives...If you are putting your money in company green deposits, make sure you opt for AAA or higher-ranked company deposits," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.

Here are the interest rates banks are offering on Green FDs compared to regular FDs: