Home loans at 7-12% range after RBI rate hold: Check latest offers here
As RBI holds policy rates, the gap between floor and ceiling rates means a borrower's credit score and lender choice are now the primary drivers of long-term housing costs
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Home loan interest rates of banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) range from 7 per cent to more than 12 per cent, making lender selection and borrower credit profile critical to final borrowing cost.
With policy rates steady and lending benchmarks unchanged, banks and HFCs are pricing home loans based on credit score, loan size, employment type and property risk.
Current home loan rate bands
Across categories, the broad ranges look like this:
Public sector banks
Most starting rates cluster around 7.10 per cent–7.30 per cent
Upper slabs in several banks extend to 9.5 per cent–10 per cent+
- State Bank of India: 7.25 per cent–8.70 per cent
- Bank of Baroda: 7.20 per cent–9.25 per cent
- Punjab & ind Bank: up to 10.70 per cent
- Bank of India and Canara Bank: upper bands touching about 10 per cent
Private sector banks
Starting rates are typically higher than PSU lenders
Risk-based pricing pushes top slabs well into double digits at some banks
- ICICI Bank: 7.45 per cent onwards
- HDFC Bank: 7.90 per cent onwards
- Axis Bank: 8.00 per cent to 11.90 per cent depending on profile
- Bandhan Bank: up to 12.58 per cent
- Karnataka Bank: up to 11.68 per cent
Housing finance companies (HFCs)
Entry rates are competitive for prime borrowers
Specialist and affordable housing lenders quote higher floors
- LIC Housing Finance: 7.15 per cent onwards
- Bajaj Housing Finance: 7.15 per cent onwards
- Tata Capital and PNB Housing Finance: 7.50 per cent onwards
SMFG India Home Finance: 10 per cent onwards
Concessions and add-ons
Several lenders offer small rate concessions:
5–10 basis points lower for women borrowers
Rate cuts for takeover loans
Discounts for borrowers buying insurance or maintaining salary accounts
Preferential pricing for top credit score bands
What borrowers should compare
The headline “starting from” rate applies only to the most creditworthy applicants. Borrowers should check the effective rate offered after credit assessment, processing fees, reset frequency and spread over the benchmark before finalising a lender.
Topics : Home Loan BS Web Reports
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 1:18 PM IST