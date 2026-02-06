Friday, February 06, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home loans at 7-12% range after RBI rate hold: Check latest offers here

As RBI holds policy rates, the gap between floor and ceiling rates means a borrower's credit score and lender choice are now the primary drivers of long-term housing costs

Loan, Home Loan, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Home loan interest rates of banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) range from 7 per cent to more than 12 per cent, making lender selection and borrower credit profile critical to final borrowing cost.
 
With policy rates steady and lending benchmarks unchanged, banks and HFCs are pricing home loans based on credit score, loan size, employment type and property risk.
 
Current home loan rate bands
 
Across categories, the broad ranges look like this:
 
Public sector banks

Most starting rates cluster around 7.10 per cent–7.30 per cent 
Upper slabs in several banks extend to 9.5 per cent–10 per cent+
 
 
  • State Bank of India: 7.25 per cent–8.70 per cent
  • Bank of Baroda: 7.20 per cent–9.25 per cent
  • Punjab & ind Bank: up to 10.70 per cent
  • Bank of India and Canara Bank: upper bands touching about 10 per cent
 
Private sector banks
 
Starting rates are typically higher than PSU lenders
 
Risk-based pricing pushes top slabs well into double digits at some banks
 
  • ICICI Bank: 7.45 per cent onwards
  • HDFC Bank: 7.90 per cent onwards
  • Axis Bank: 8.00 per cent to 11.90 per cent depending on profile
  • Bandhan Bank: up to 12.58 per cent
  • Karnataka Bank: up to 11.68 per cent
 
Housing finance companies (HFCs)
 
Entry rates are competitive for prime borrowers
 
Specialist and affordable housing lenders quote higher floors
 
  • LIC Housing Finance: 7.15 per cent onwards
  • Bajaj Housing Finance: 7.15 per cent onwards
  • Tata Capital and PNB Housing Finance: 7.50 per cent onwards
  • SMFG India Home Finance: 10 per cent onwards   
    Name of Lender
    		 Loan Amount (Rs)
    Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
    PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
    State Bank of India 7.25-8.70 7.25-8.70 7.25-8.70
    Bank of Baroda 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.25
    Union Bank of India* 7.15-9.50 7.15-9.50 7.15-9.50
    Punjab National Bank 7.25-9.10 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.00
    Bank of India 7.10-10.00 7.10-10.00 7.10-10.25
    Canara Bank** 7.25-10.00 7.20-10.00 7.15-9.90
    UCO Bank*** 7.15-9.25 7.15-9.25 7.15-9.25
    Bank of Maharashtra 7.10-9.90 7.10-9.90 7.10-9.90
    Punjab and Sind Bank 7.30-10.70 7.30-10.70 7.30-10.70
    Indian Overseas Bank 7.10 onwards 7.10 onwards 7.10 onwards
    Indian Bank 7.15-9.55 7.15-9.55 7.15-9.55
    Central Bank of India 7.10-9.15 7.10-9.15 7.10-9.15
    PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
    Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
    ICICI Bank 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards
    Axis Bank 8.00-11.90 8.00-11.90 8.00 - 9.10
    HSBC Bank 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards
    South Indian Bank 7.80 onwards 7.80 onwards 7.80 onwards
    Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.65 8.50-10.65 8.50-10.65
    Karnataka Bank 7.30-11.68 7.30-11.68 7.30-11.68
    Federal Bank Up to 8.75 Up to 8.75 Up to 8.75
    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.90 - 9.30 7.90 - 9.30 7.90 - 9.30
    Bandhan Bank 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58
    RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
    CSB Bank 8.05 onwards 8.05 onwards 8.05 onwards
    HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards
    City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50
    HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
    LIC Housing Finance 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards
    Bajaj Housing Finance 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards
    Tata Capital 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
    PNB Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
    GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
    SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards
    Sammaan Capital  (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
    Aditya Birla Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
    ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
    Godrej Housing Finance 7.60 onwards 7.60 onwards 7.60 onwards
    *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.  **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank.  ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
    Rates as of 4th Feb 2026
    Source: Paisabazaar.com
 
Concessions and add-ons
 
Several lenders offer small rate concessions:
 
5–10 basis points lower for women borrowers
 
Rate cuts for takeover loans
 
Discounts for borrowers buying insurance or maintaining salary accounts
 
Preferential pricing for top credit score bands
 
What borrowers should compare
 
The headline “starting from” rate applies only to the most creditworthy applicants. Borrowers should check the effective rate offered after credit assessment, processing fees, reset frequency and spread over the benchmark before finalising a lender.

