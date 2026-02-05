What are the best term insurance premium rates for young professionals?
Here is a selected list of the best term insurance rates from various insurers for young male professionals living in a large city
BS Reporter New Delhi
Listen to This Article
If you are a man around 30 years old, live in a metro and make about Rs 1 crore annually, look up Policybazaar’s table to compare premium rates for the best term insurance rates. The reason is simple: term insurance offers a safe way to ensure the financial stability of your family and dependants, since families of the self-employed face significant financial uncertainty upon the policyholder’s death.
Term Insurance
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:14 PM IST