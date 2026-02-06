Fixed deposit rates at 5-8% after RBI pause: Check latest offers here

With the Reserve Bank of India holding the repo rate steady at 5.25 per cent, fixed deposit (FD) rates across banks remain elevated, giving investors a continued window to lock in relatively high guaranteed returns.

Banks are unlikely to promptly cut deposit rates after the latest monetary policy decision, as economic growth is stable and inflation projections for the coming quarters are near the central bank’s target range. For depositors, this translates into competitive FD offerings across small finance banks, private lenders and select public sector banks.

Fixed deposit rates now

According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, the highest FD rates vary sharply by bank category and tenure.

Small finance banks offer the most aggressive rates:

Top slabs go up to about 7.9 per cent per annum

Several offer 7 per cent or more even on 1–3 year tenures

Five-year deposits at some small finance banks are in the 7.5–7.9 per cent range

Examples include Suryoday Small Finance Bank (up to 7.9 per cent for 5 years), Jana Small Finance Bank (up to 7.77 per cent for over 3–5 years) and slice Small Finance Bank (up to 7.75 per cent for select shorter buckets).

Private banks are more moderate but still competitive:



Most large private banks offer 6.25–6.5 per cent for one to five-year terms

A few mid-sized private banks quote rates up to 7.2–7.3 per cent on specific tenures

Special tenure schemes continue to carry slightly higher rate.

Public sector banks remain at the lower end of the rate spectrum:

Typical FD rates fall between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent

Special schemes for 400–555 day deposits offer marginally better returns

Longer tenures generally do not see a large rate premium

What depositors should check before locking in

Higher FD rates should not be the only factor for selection. Investors should review: