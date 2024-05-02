Business Standard
Pension department launches integrated portal for govt retirees: Know more

Digital empowerment of pensioners is being implemented through various means such as Digital Life Certificates and Bhavishya Portal

pension

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

The government’s Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare has started a portal in collaboration with Bank of India. The Integrated Pensioners’ Portal of Bank of India combines the pension processing and payment services of five banks into a single window, said the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a statement.

A key feature of the portal, made possible by the department’s collaboration with Bank of India, is that retirees can access their monthly pension slips, check the status of life certificates, submit Form 16, and view statements of arrears paid.
Integrating the portal, which is also known as Bhavishya Portal, with the relevant services of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank has been completed. Most pension-disbursing banks will be integrated with the portal later, said the statement.
 
Digital empowerment of pensioners is being implemented through various means such as Digital Life Certificates and Bhavishya Portal. Bhavishya has ensured the digitisation of pension processing and payments – a process which starts from a retiree filing his/her papers online till the issue of Pension Payment Order in electronic format and going into the Digilocker.
 
The portal marks a significant stride towards digital empowerment for pensioners, facilitating services such as Digital Life Certificates and the Bhavishya Portal, said V Shrinivas, Secretary Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare.
 
What is an Integrated Pension Platform?

The portal is designed to ensure end-to-end digitisation of pension processing and payment. It plays a crucial role in achieving transparency and efficiency in pension-related services. The system captures the pensioner's personal and service particulars, allowing for the online submission of pension forms and keeping retirees informed of the progress of pension sanction through SMS or email.

Topics : Pensions Personal Finance Press Information Bureau

First Published: May 02 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

