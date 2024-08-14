Business Standard
What is the co-pay option in senior citizen health insurance

Health policies with copayment provisions tend to be more affordable since they lessen the insurer's responsibility by splitting losses between the insured and the insurer

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Health insurance of senior citizens has become increasingly vital due to the rising healthcare costs and growing population of the elderly. One of the key features in many of these insurance policies is the co-pay option, which significantly impacts how policyholders manage their healthcare expenses.
 
Understanding co-pay option
 
The co-pay option in health insurance for senior citizens is an agreement where the insured pays a certain percentage of the medical expenses out of pocket and the insurance company pays the remaining cost. For instance, if a policy includes a 10 per cent co-payment and the total hospital expense is ~1 lakh, the policyholder would pay ~10,000, and the insurance company would cover the remaining ~90,000.
 

“Typically, insurance products with a co-pay feature come with lower premiums. This often makes health insurance more affordable for seniors. However, the co-payment clause encourages policyholders to focus on healthcare expenses, as they bear a significant share of the treatment cost. This mindfulness could reduce unnecessary treatments or hospitalisations, keeping healthcare costs in check. Insurance companies benefit from this feature as it helps manage risks, particularly for senior citizens who need frequent medical care. However, senior citizens are advised to assess this clause and its scope. They must understand whether a policy with a co-pay option could be suitable for their financial standing or help them prepare better for medical emergencies,” said Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer of Insurance Samadhan.
 
How to choose right co-pay insurance plan
 
Assess health needs: Evaluate current health conditions and potential future healthcare needs to determine the most appropriate co-pay percentage.
 
Compare policies: Review multiple insurance providers and their offerings to find a balance between premium costs and co-pay obligations.
 
Read terms and conditions: Ensure a thorough understanding of all terms and conditions related to co-pays, including any exceptions or limits on coverage.
 
Waiting period: Buyers must check the waiting period for pre-existing conditions.
 
Seek professional advice: Consulting with insurance advisors or financial planners can provide valuable insights tailored to individual circumstances.
 
Experts suggest senior citizens to carefully consider their health condition and financial capacity when choosing a policy with a co-pay option. Co-pay can make premiums more manageable, but it is crucial to ensure you can handle the potential out-of-pocket expenses during a medical emergency.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

