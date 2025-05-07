Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's housing market is not crashing, but definately cooling. Here is why

India's housing market is not crashing, but definately cooling. Here is why

After a period of rapid post-pandemic expansion, the market now appears to be entering a phase of cautious consolidation.

real estate, luxury homes

With prices plateauing in many cities and rising modestly in others, developers are likely to respond with more calibrated launches. This, in turn, will help maintain momentum while avoiding overheating in the sector.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 India's residential property market is transitioning from a phase of rapid post-pandemic growth to a more balanced and sustainable trajectory. While prices continue to rise year-on-year, the pace of growth has moderated in recent quarters, indicating a shift towards cautious consolidation, said a report by PropTiger,  a transaction and advisory services platform.
 
Cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad have led the charge with 5% quarterly increases in Q1 2025, bringing Bengaluru's average price to Rs 7,881 per square foot and Hyderabad's to Rs 7,412 per square foot. In contrast, mature markets such as Delhi NCR, MMR, Pune, and Chennai have experienced price stability, with no quarterly change in average prices, suggesting a plateauing effect.
 
 
Other markets like Ahmedabad and Kolkata also saw moderate increases of 3.8% and 4% respectively in Q1 2025, reinforcing the trend of steady—though decelerating—growth.
 
“The moderation in price growth observed over the past few quarters indicates a stabilising market dynamic, likely encouraging the return of end-users previously displaced by speculative activity,” said Mr. Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com & PropTiger.com. “This more measured trajectory is critical for sustaining end-user participation while maintaining the value built by investors and developers. In 2025, the market is expected to undergo further consolidation, reinforcing structural fundamentals and enabling steady, sustainable growth.”
 
Market Cooling, Not Crashing

Also Read

REITs, real estate, tax free, investors, investments

Rich using farmhouses to save crores in taxes, legally: CA explains how

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Estates to invest Rs 10K cr in 62 acre Ghaziabad township project

Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes targets 20% disbursement growth in FY26 on rate relief

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

ED attaches NCR realty group's assets worth Rs 2,348 cr under PMLA act

PremiumIndia's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Oswal Group to invest ₹1,350 crore in Punjab realty over next 3 years

 
The shift toward moderation became particularly evident from Q3 2024 onwards. Between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, most cities either held steady or posted low single-digit gains. For example:
 
Ahmedabad rebounded from a dip in Q4 2024 to register a 4% QoQ growth.
 
Kolkata also recovered after a 4% decline last quarter, with a 4% rise.
 
Pune remained flat at  Rs 7,109/sqft, reflecting stability after strong gains in 2023.
 
Even in high-growth areas like Delhi NCR, which saw double-digit gains through much of 2023, Q1 2025 showed 0% quarterly growth, indicating a market that is pausing after a sharp upswing. 
 
Macro Drivers Behind Consolidation
 
The stabilisation phase can be attributed to multiple factors:
 
A more discerning buyer base dominated by end-users
 
Continued but rationalised investor interest
 
A supply pipeline adjusting to real demand rather than speculative pushes  "With prices plateauing in many cities and rising modestly in others, developers are likely to respond with more calibrated launches. This, in turn, will help maintain momentum while avoiding overheating in the sector," noted the report.

More From This Section

Bollywood vulnerable where politics is concerned: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn gives office space on rent in Mumbai, to earn Rs 3.3 cr in 5 yrs

investing, investment, markets, trading

Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 26.8 Lakh: Can the Quality Index outrun the Nifty 200?

PremiumGold ETF, Gold market, gold

Gold ETFs gain favour; choose ones with low cost, minimal tracking error

income tax itr taxation

ITR-2 updates: Who benefits and who needs to be careful

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Got a tax notice asking for more info? Experts explain what it could mean

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon