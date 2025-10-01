Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Card will charge 1% extra on certain transactions from Nov: Know more

SBI Card will charge 1% extra on certain transactions from Nov: Know more

Credit card company will add up to 1% charges on select payments and wallet loads

SBI Card

SBI Card

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Card will from November 1 change the fee structure and terms for certain transactions, wallet loads, education-related payments, card replacement, and late payment charges. Customers should review the changes to avoid unexpected costs and retain their credit history.
 

New charges on education payments and wallet loads

 
SBI Card will apply a 1 per cent fee on education payments made through certain third-party platforms such as CRED, Cheq, and MobiKwik. The charge applies to payments identified under specific Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) assigned by card networks.
 
The fee will not be levied on direct payments to schools, colleges, or universities, either through SBI Card’s official channels or on-site POS terminals.
 
 
Wallet load transactions exceeding Rs 1,000 will also attract a 1 per cent charge under select merchant codes.
 
SBI Card said merchant category codes are defined by card networks and may change without prior intimation, so cardholders should stay informed.

Also Read

IndiGo SBI Card

IndiGo, SBI Card launch new co-branded credit card for customers

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Breakout stocks: SBI, Tata Chem, 3 others can rally up to 24%, hint charts

SBI Card

SBI Card, Flipkart launch co-branded credit card for seamless shopping

SBI Card

SBI Card updates reward programme: Know what's being discontinued

This decade-old Sebi guideline is holding up much-awaited SBI Cards IPO

SBI Cards shares drop 6% as profit takes a hit in Q1; what should you do?

 

Other key charges to note

 
SBI Card maintains a set of fixed charges for various services:
 
1. Cash payment fee: Rs 250
 
2, Cheque payment fee: Rs 200
 
3. Dishonour fee: 2 per cent of the payment amount (minimum Rs 500)
 
4. Cash advance fee: 2.5 per cent of the amount (minimum Rs 500 domestically and internationally)
 
5. Card replacement fee: Rs 100–Rs 250 (Rs 1,500 for Aurum cards; emergency replacements abroad subject to a minimum of $175 for Visa and $148 for Mastercard)
 

Late payment charges

 
Late payments will attract charges based on the outstanding Minimum Amount Due (MAD):
 
Rs 0–Rs 500: Nil
 
Rs 501–Rs 1,000: Rs 400
 
Rs 1,001–Rs 10,000: Rs 750
 
Rs 10,001–Rs 25,000: Rs 950
 
Rs 25,001–Rs 50,000: Rs 1,100
 
Above Rs 50,000: Rs 1,300
 
If MAD is not paid for two consecutive billing cycles, an extra Rs 100 fee will be levied for each subsequent cycle until the due amount is cleared.
 
Changes in fees may seem small individually, but they can add up significantly over time. Experts advise cardholders to review their spending habits and preferred payment channels to minimise charges. Paying the MAD on time remains the simplest way to avoid penalties and preserve a healthy credit score.

More From This Section

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Aggressive hybrid funds: New investors may invest for long-term goalspremium

Shah Rukh Khan, met gala 2025

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan enters billionaire club with Rs 12,490 cr

Tax

Interest rate on small savings schemes retained for Oct-Dec quarter

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and chief executive officer of Perplexity

31-yr-old Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas India's youngest billionaire

Reliance AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani AGM

India records 358 billionaires, Ambani leads with ₹9.5 lakh cr wealth

Topics : SBI Cards SBI Card BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon