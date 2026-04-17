Italian luxury meets Indian realty: Lamborghini-branded homes in Gurugram

India’s luxury housing market is getting a new global entrant—and this time, it comes with a name better known for speed, style, and status.

Realty firm Signature Global has partnered with Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to launch a premium residential project in Gurugram, marking the brand’s entry into India’s fast-growing branded real estate segment.

The upcoming project, “Tonino Lamborghini Residences Gurugram,” will come up in Sector 71 and span 12.40 acres, featuring 812 luxury apartments.

The estimated gross development value (GDV) of the project is around ₹4,000 crore. The starting price o the apartments is Rs 5 crore, as per the company website.

The project, spread across approximately 12.4 acres along Southern Peripheral Road will comprise residential units in 3, 4 and 4.5 BHK configurations.

The estimated development cost is about ₹2,891 crore, according to the company’ regulatory filings.

Branded residences are becoming one of the fastest-growing segments in Indian real estate—and for buyers, they offer more than just a home.

With this project, buyers can expect:

Design-led living inspired by Italian luxury aesthetics

Premium amenities and curated lifestyle experiences

A property that carries global brand recall and aspirational value

In simple terms, you’re not just buying an apartment—you’re buying into a luxury identity.

How the Partnership Works

The agreement has been structured as a brand licensing arrangement, under which Tonino Lamborghini will provide design inputs and lend its brand name to the project, while Signature Global will undertake development, execution and sales.

The commercial structure includes:

A fixed fee paid in instalments

An additional fee linked to project performance (topline threshold)

The Italian brand will play a key role in:

Designing façades and common areas

Curating amenities such as clubhouses and lifestyle spaces

Infusing Italian design aesthetics and craftsmanship into the project

What the project will offer

The development is expected to feature:

Five residential towers

A signature clubhouse and lifestyle amenities

Premium facilities such as wellness zones, dining spaces, and leisure areas

The design will be guided by Tonino Lamborghini’s global creative direction, positioning the project as a design-led luxury offering rather than just a real estate development.

This model is common in branded residences, where developers leverage global brands to command premium pricing and differentiation.

A Growing Trend: Branded Residences in India

This move reflects a broader shift in India’s property market:

Rising demand for luxury and lifestyle-led housing

Increasing interest from global brands entering Indian real estate

Buyers willing to pay a premium for design, experience, and exclusivity

Gurugram, in particular, has become a hotspot for such developments due to:

Strong corporate presence

High-income buyer base

Rapid infrastructure growth

"Our vision has always been to redefine the standards of urban living in India by bringing world-class innovation to our home soil. By partnering with a global icon like Tonino Lamborghini, we are not just building apartments; we are creating a lifestyle statement that resonates with the ambitions of the modern Indian achiever," said Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global Ltd.

"Every project bearing my name goes beyond architecture; it represents a way of living, a personal idea of contemporary luxury rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and my character," said Tonino Lamborghini, Founder and President of Tonino Lamborghini.

Lamborghini is the son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, founder of the iconic Italian automobile brand.

His lifestyle label spans high-end furniture, home décor and accessories, five-star hotels and restaurants.

As of December 2025, Signature Global has delivered 16.5 million square feet of real estate. In the last fiscal, the company sold housing properties worth more than Rs 8,200 crore.

Branded residences has drawn a wave of global collaborations in India. Recently M3M India said it plans to invest ₹3,500 crore in 2026 in branded residences in Gurugram and Noida in partnership with Elie Saab.