Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kotak Mutual Fund introduces 'Choti SIP' to make investing more accessible

Kotak Mutual Fund introduces 'Choti SIP' to make investing more accessible

The investor must invest in the Growth Option and commit to a minimum of 60 instalments on a monthly basis. The payment of instalments should be made through NACH or UPI auto-pay only

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (KMAMC) has announced the launch of ‘Choti SIP’, a small-ticket Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) designed to make mutual fund investments more accessible to a broader audience.
 
The initiative aligns with recent guidelines introduced by Sebi and AMFI to encourage more Indians to participate in wealth creation.
 
With ‘Choti SIP’, investors can now start their investment journey with a minimum monthly contribution of just Rs 250. The facility will be available for all eligible schemes of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.
 
“Only about 54 million unique investors of India’s population are mutual fund investors, leaving a massive, untapped opportunity for penetration and bringing the Indian saver closer to financial freedom. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have been an excellent way to bring new investors and kick-start their mutual fund journey. With the launch of Choti SIP, a new investor can begin their wealth creation journey with a minimum amount of Rs. 250. We can call it ‘Choti Rakam – Bada Kadam’,” said Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, KMAMC.
 
  Key features of Choti SIP:

Minimum investment amount: Rs 250 per month
 
Eligibility: First-time mutual fund investors only
 
Investment mode: Growth Option only
 
Commitment: Minimum 60 monthly instalments
 
Payment options: NACH or UPI auto-pay only
 
The rationale behind ‘Choti SIP’ is to lower the entry barrier for retail investors, making mutual funds more accessible to individuals who may have been hesitant to invest due to higher minimum investment requirements.  Calculate EMI: EMI Calculator Tool
   
KMAMC advises investors to consult their financial advisors before making investment decisions. The company does not guarantee or promise any returns on investments. However, the initiative is expected to help inculcate a habit of disciplined investing among new investors, enabling them to achieve their financial goals over time.
   
(Note: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully) 
   

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

