Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Axis Bank revises Vistara Credit Card terms & conditions from April 18

Axis Bank revises Vistara Credit Card terms & conditions from April 18

Customers will continue earning Maharaja Points on eligible transactions, with validity and redemption as per Air India's Maharaja Club

Credit Card

Credit Card(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Axis Bank has announced revisions to the terms and conditions of its Vistara co-branded credit cards in light of Vistara’s merger with Air India. These changes, effective from April 18, will impact renewal benefits, fee structures, and rewards associated with the credit card.
 
Key changes effective from April 18, 2025:
 
Annual fee waiver: The annual fee for Axis Bank Vistara Credit Cards due for renewal from April 18, 2025, onwards will be waived.

Also Read

PremiumAxis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank eyes up to Rs 4,000 crore from stake sale in Axis Finance

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank stock outlook: Chart shows 30% fall, can slip to Rs 500-mark

Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist, Axis Bank

RBI should focus on liquidity if it wants to support growth: Mishra

Brokerage, Market

PNB, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank others rise as RBI announces liquidity measures

Fixed Deposit, FD

Axis Bank increases interest rates for fixed deposits, offers up to 7.75%

 
Discontinuation of select benefits: The following perks will no longer be available:
 
Complimentary Maharaja Club tier memberships.
 
Renewal benefit of complimentary ticket vouchers.
 
 
Spends milestone benefits of complimentary tickets or vouchers.
 
Maharaja points earning continues: Cardholders will continue to earn Maharaja Points on eligible spends, with validity and redemption terms governed by Air India’s Maharaja Club program.
 
Continued card usability: Customers can continue using the Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card for both domestic and international transactions, including online and in-store purchases.
 
Other perks remain: Benefits such as lounge access, golf privileges, and dining offers will continue as per existing policies.
  Illustrative scenarios:
 
Case 1: A customer whose Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card is due for renewal on March 25, 2025, will be required to pay the annual fee. They will also be eligible for a welcome ticket voucher, milestone spends benefits, and Maharaja Points for a year from the card renewal date.
 
Case 2: A customer whose Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card is due for renewal on April 25, 2025, will have their annual fee waived. They can continue earning Maharaja Points on eligible spends but will not receive a welcome ticket voucher, class upgrade vouchers, tier memberships, or milestone spends benefit vouchers.
 
Eligible spends for Maharaja points
 
Cardholders can earn Maharaja Points across various spending categories except for specific exclusions:
 
Rent Payments
Wallet Load Transactions
Utility Bill Payments
Government Services
Insurance Payments
Jewellery, Gold, Silver, Precious Stones & Metals, Watches
  For any further clarifications, customers are encouraged to reach out to Axis Bank’s phone banking team at 1800 103 5577.  
 
 

More From This Section

screenshot

Fund review: UTI Mid Cap Fund

Premiumvintage car

Old is gold: Investing in a vintage car is more than your money's worth

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa checks don't end at approval: What Indian travellers must know

DigiLocker

Investors can soon store, access their demat, MF holdings via DigiLocker

Pension

New pension rules for divorced daughters, claim process made easy

Topics : Axis Bank Credit Card BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon