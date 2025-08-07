Fixed deposits after RBI holds repo rate steady: Banks with best returns

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday held the repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent and continued with a neutral stance. No major changes are expected in fixed deposit (FD) terms as policy rates stay steady, but investors may still avail of attractive returns, especially from smaller lenders.
Here’s a look at FD rates in August, as compiled by Paisabazaar.com.
Small finance banks lead the pack Smaller banks offer the most competitive FD rates, especially for tenures of one to five years.
- slice Small Finance Bank: Offers 8.50 per cent FD rate, the highest, for an 18-month tenure.
- Jana Small Finance Bank: 8.00 per cent rate for five-year FDs, and 7.50 per cent for three-year deposits.
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank: 8.20 per cent on five-year FDs and 7.75 per cent on three-year FDs.
- Equitas and ESAF Small Finance Banks: Up to 7.60 per cent for 444 and 888-day tenures.
Below is a detailed table of Small Finance Banks’ offerings and tenures
Note: While returns are attractive, depositors should check the creditworthiness and deposit insurance coverage (up to Rs 5 lakh per bank account) before parking funds in these banks. ALSO READ: RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in August policy review
Private-sector banks offer moderate yields
- Private banks are offering FD rates between 6.25 per cent and 7.40 per cent.
- DCB Bank and Bandhan Bank: Offer up to 7.40 per cent for two- and three-year tenures.
- RBL Bank: Offers 7.20 per cent two- and three-year tenures.
- IndusInd Bank and YES Bank: Provide 7.00 per cent for one- and three-year tenures.
Below is a detailed table of Private Banks’ offerings and tenures
Public-sector banks: Stable but lower returns
- State-run banks remain conservative on deposit rates, with most capping offers around 6.50–7.00 per cent.
- Central Bank of India offers 7.00 per cent for ultra-long tenures of 2222 or 3333 days.
- Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank offer 6.75 per cent and 6.80 per cent respectively for select tenures.
Below is a detailed table of public-sector banks’ offerings and tenures