MakeMyTrip OneCircle explained: How to earn 10% rewards on hotel bookings

Online travel platform MakeMyTrip on Tuesday launched OneCircle, a new rewards programme that allows travellers to earn reward points on hotel and alternate accommodation bookings across more than 13,300 properties in India and overseas.

For frequent travellers, the programme aims to make hotel bookings more rewarding by offering a minimum of 10% of the accommodation spend back as reward points on every eligible booking. These points can be redeemed on future stays anywhere within the OneCircle network.

Here's what travellers need to know before signing up.

What is OneCircle?

OneCircle is a hotel rewards programme available through MakeMyTrip that brings together 13,376 accommodation properties across 1,002 cities globally under a single rewards network.

The programme covers:

12,330 properties across 868 Indian cities

1,046 properties across 39 countries and 134 international destinations

The network includes hotels, homestays and villas across budget, premium and luxury segments.

How do travellers benefit?

The biggest attraction is the rewards structure.

Travellers earn at least 10% of their accommodation spend back as reward points every time they book an eligible property through OneCircle.

Those points can then be redeemed against future accommodation bookings anywhere within the participating network.

For example:

Spend Rs 10,000 on a hotel booking and earn reward points worth at least Rs 1,000 for your next stay (subject to the programme's redemption terms).

Unlike city- or hotel-specific loyalty programmes, OneCircle allows points earned at one participating property to be redeemed at another property within the network.

Where can you use it?

The programme is heavily focused on domestic travel.

About 92% of participating properties are located in India, while the international network spans destinations popular with Indian outbound travellers.

Among cities Gurugram has the highest number of participating properties. It is followed by Bengaluru and Jaipur.

Among states Maharashtra. Rajasthan, Kerala have the largest footprint.

Interestingly, three out of every four participating properties are located in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, reflecting the growing demand for domestic leisure travel beyond metro cities.

Who should consider joining?

The programme is likely to be useful for:

Frequent domestic travellers

Families taking multiple holidays every year

Business travellers who book hotels regularly

Travellers who often stay at independent hotels rather than international hotel chains

Users who already book accommodation through MakeMyTrip

Those who are loyal to a single hotel brand such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt or IHG may still find their respective loyalty programmes more rewarding because of elite status benefits such as complimentary breakfast, room upgrades and late checkout.

Should you switch?

For travellers who regularly compare hotel prices across platforms instead of sticking to one hotel chain, OneCircle could provide additional value because it works across thousands of independent properties.

However, before booking, users should compare:

Final room prices

Reward value

Cancellation policies

Other ongoing discounts on competing travel platforms

Sometimes a cheaper room elsewhere may offset the value of reward points.