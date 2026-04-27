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MakeMyTrip, Adani Airport partner for online duty-free pre-booking services

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram

Adani airports

Additional services will be introduced in phases | Photo: India Shipping News

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a partnership to enable international travellers browse and pre-book duty-free products on the travel booking platform before departure or arrival at Adani-managed airports.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Additional services will be introduced in phases, MakeMyTrip stated.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : MakeMyTrip Adani Adani Group

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

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