MakeMyTrip, Adani Airport partner for online duty-free pre-booking services

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a partnership to enable international travellers browse and pre-book duty-free products on the travel booking platform before departure or arrival at Adani-managed airports.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Additional services will be introduced in phases, MakeMyTrip stated.