Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Meet India's highest revenue generators: RIL, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank lead

Meet India's highest revenue generators: RIL, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank lead

Reliance Industries led with 79,020 crore net profit, followed by HDFC Bank, with 65,447 crore in 2024

RIL

RIL

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 has once again revealed key insights into India's most valuable companies, with Reliance Industries emerging as a dominant force, topping both revenue and profit charts for the financial year (FY) 2024. As India’s most valuable conglomerate, Reliance Industries reported a revenue of Rs 9,30,529 crore, a 3% year-on-year growth, while its net profit surged to Rs 79,020 crore, growing by 7% compared to the previous year.
 
The 2024 Hurun India 500 list, which tracks the performance of the country’s most valuable companies, revealed that the average sales of the top 500 companies stood at Rs 18,700 crore, with 146 companies reporting sales exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in FY 2024. Of the 146 companies with sales exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in FY2024, 32 featured in the list with sales surpassing Rs 50,000 crore.
 
 
Reliance Industries leads with the highest revenue (Rs 9,30,529 crore) and has a relatively lower value-to-revenue multiple of 1.9, showing its strong position in the Energy sector.
 
Tata Motors comes second with Rs 4,43,878 crore in revenue, marking a 27% YoY growth.
 
HDFC Bank saw an exceptional 99% YoY growth and achieved Rs 4,07,995 crore in revenue, and its 3.5 multiple shows strong market valuation.

Also Read

Campa Cola

Reliance Consumer takes soft drink brand Campa Cola to UAE market

Axis Bank’s Burgundy Private and Hurun India rich list

At $3.8 trillion, India's top 500 pvt cos value more than the country's GDP

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL arm wins PLI order for 10 GWh battery cell capacity; stock off lows

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance ranks 2nd globally in FutureBrand Index 2024, ahead of Apple

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL to appeal against Delhi HC order on gas dispute in Supreme Court

 
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with Rs 2,45,315 crore in revenue, has the highest value-to-revenue multiple of 6.6, reflecting its strong position in the high-growth Software & Services sector.
  Companies from 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 with the Highest Revenue 
 
  Reliance Industries led with 79,020 crore net profit, followed by HDFC Bank, with 65,447 crore.
Companies from 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 with the Highest Net Profit 
 
↑ Rank increase yoy ↓ Rank decrease yoy - No Rank change yoy * New to Top 20 ^ from loss to profit
Source: Hurun Research Institute, 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, BSE
 
Reliance Industries leads the profit tables!
The combined net profit of the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies increased by 21% to Rs 8.2 lakh crore in FY24. Sectors such as Energy, Financial Services, Software and services, Automobile and Auto Components, and Healthcare continued to see rising profits, accounting for more than 70% of the profits of the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies in FY24.

More From This Section

UC Punawale Skyscrapers buys land in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 129 cr

UC Punawale Skyscrapers buys land in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 129 cr

Scam, Online scam

Elderly man loses Rs 3 lakh; had called fake bank manager found on Google

deported, deportation

Illegal migrants in US: Deporting even 7.5 mn could cut real GDP by 12%

Fixed Deposit, FD

Shivalik Small Finance Bank cuts FD interest rates to 9.05% from 9.30%

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada Express Entry: 646 foreigners invited to work & settle in a province

Topics : Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentPak vs NZ Live ScoreHexaware Technologies Share PricePAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon