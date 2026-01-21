MMR tops India's land mkt with 32 deals, over 500 acres transacted in 2025

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has emerged as India's most active land market, closing 32 land deals covering over 500 acres, the highest among all regions in 2025, according to ANAROCK Research.

“This accounted for over 13% of the total land transacted across India. Residential, commercial, data centres, industrial and plotted developments, are among the planned developments in the region. In total, there were at least 126 separate land deals for over 3,772 acres closed in 2025 across the country," said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group.

The surge came even as land prices in key cities remained elevated, implying that developers are prioritising scale, location, and long-term development visibility over short-term price considerations.

Across India, at least 126 land transactions spanning more than 3,772 acres were recorded in 2025, compared with 133 deals covering 2,514 acres in 2024. While the number of deals dipped marginally, the volume of land transacted jumped sharply, reflecting a preference for larger, more strategic parcels.

Residential dominates, but diversification is clear

Housing remained the primary driver of land acquisitions. Of the total deals closed in 2025, 96 transactions involving nearly 1,877 acres are earmarked for residential development, including plotted projects, integrated townships, and luxury villas. This highlights developers’ conviction in sustained end-user demand, particularly in well-connected suburban and peripheral corridors.

But the land rush was far from residential-only. Developers also made aggressive bets on emerging asset classes:

597+ acres in 4 separate deals are earmarked for Industrial & Logistic Parks

8 deals for approx. 1,046 acres are for mixed-use developments

12 deals for approx. 79.6 acres are for commercial spaces and data centres

120+ acres in 3 separate deals are earmarked for retail & warehousing

The development purpose for 3 deals spanning approx. 51.25 acres is still undecided



Of total land deals in 2025, over 96 deals for approx. 1,877+ acres proposed for residential development (incl. plotted developments, township projects & luxury villas) “Land buying in 2025 was far more diversified than in previous cycles,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group. “Developers are looking beyond luxury housing to townships, industrial parks, data centres, and mixed-use formats that align with infrastructure growth and changing urban needs.”

MMR and Bengaluru anchor the momentum

Among India’s top seven cities, MMR led both in deal count and land volume, accounting for over 13% of the total land transacted nationally. Planned developments in the region span residential projects, offices, industrial parks, data centres, and plotted layouts, reflecting the region’s unmatched depth across asset classes.

In number of deals in top 7 cities, Bengaluru follows MMR with 27 deals for 454+ acres, followed by Pune with 18 deals for 308+ acres Bengaluru followed closely, closing 27 deals covering over 454 acres, driven by residential layouts, villas, commercial projects, and warehousing. Despite surging land prices, developers continue to chase Bengaluru’s technology-driven employment base and steady housing absorption.

Pune ranked third, with 18 deals for over 308 acres, covering residential, township, retail, and industrial developments. NCR recorded 16 deals, though with smaller land parcels, focused on residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi.

Notably, Kolkata saw no land deals in 2025, underlining how capital remains concentrated in select growth markets.

Tier 2 and 3 cities see mega parcels

While metro cities dominated deal volumes, Tier 2 and 3 cities punched above their weight in land size. Together, these markets accounted for over 2,190 acres across 16 deals, led by Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Coimbatore, and Vadodara.

Large land parcels in these cities are increasingly being positioned for mixed-use townships, industrial corridors, and retail-led developments, benefiting from lower acquisition costs and improving infrastructure connectivity.

Big-ticket deals underline confidence

Among the top 7 cities, MMR saw the highest land area transacted - 500+ acres in 32 separate deals - accounting for an over 13% share of the total land transacted across India in 2025. The planned developments include residential, commercial, industr Several high-value transactions during the year highlighted developers’ appetite for scale:

What this means for buyers and investors

For homebuyers, the land buying spree suggests steady supply pipelines in residential and plotted developments over the next 3–7 years. For investors, the diversification into logistics, data centres, and mixed-use assets points to new income-generating real estate opportunities aligned with India’s infrastructure and digital growth.