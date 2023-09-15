close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.33%)
20169.00 + 65.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.52%)
5866.40 + 30.15
Nifty Midcap (0.16%)
40779.25 + 63.20
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
46154.05 + 153.20
Heatmap

Now, a savings account that offers up to 7.5% interest : Details here

Monthly Average Balance >= Rs. 1,00,000 in Savings Account (or) Cumulative FD >= Rs 15,00,000 (Active FD in the name of the first holder)

Financial saving

But the industry experts are not yet ready to give up on the

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) is offering 7.5 per cent interest, one of the highest in the industry, on a new savings account. Known as the Maxima Savings Account, the new offering is meant for premium customers. Users  can open the account with Rs 1 lakh. 

Customers also have the flexibility to maintain Rs 15 lakh or more in fixed deposits to meet the balance eligibility criteria of the Maxima Savings Account, an option not available with other standard savings accounts. 

Other  services offered by Maxima Savings Account include higher transaction limits, Free cheque & DD Issuances, Free transactions across all channels, and unlimited cash deposits and withdrawals at any branch.

Below mentioned are the Interest Rates for Domestic(with Effect from 17th August, 2023) as well as Non-Resident accounts.
rw

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

CSB's special savings account for senior citizens and women: Details here

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

You can now use RuPay debit card for traveling in Delhi metro; details here

How to activate a dormant PPF account? Here are the steps to follow

Sovereign Gold Bond: 5 reasons to buy SGB as subscription date ends today

Robust inflows in July and August 2023: Arbitrage funds are back in favour

Credit card users in India may no longer be able to overpay their dues

Full list: These are the top-performing equity mutual funds in August 2023


What is the minimum balance to open this account?

Monthly Average Balance >= Rs. 1,00,000 in Savings Account (or) Cumulative FD >= Rs 15,00,000 (Active FD in the name of the first holder).

How is the interest rate calculated?
Calculation Methodology applicable for Savings Accounts:
1. Interest is calculated on day-end balances maintained in the savings account and paid out on a quarterly basis
2. The higher interest rate will be applied and paid only basis of the balances maintained as per slabs.
Ex: If a customer maintains Rs.120,000/- in the savings account, 3.50% interest will be earned for Rs.100,000/- and 6.00% interest will be earned for the remaining Rs.20,000/-
Freebies:. A Complimentary Health Prime Benefit is also offered with the Maxima Savings Account to applicable customers. This is applicable only for only primary holders of age 18 years up to 65 years. This will be issued through our insurance partner.

Two categories of Health benefits are offered free of cost for one year from the day of opening Maxima Savings Account:

1. Health Prime Rider (Option 2)

2. Group Hospital Cash

Benefit Of Health Prime Rider (Option 2):
Investigations Cover/Lab Benefits – Pathology & Radiology Expenses worth Rs. 1,500
Unlimited (All specialities) Tele Consultation Cover
1 Free Annual Preventive Health Check-up Cover
For complete details on Health Prime Rider (Refer to Option 2), click here

Benefit Of Group Hospital Cash:
 hospital cash plan is an insurance plan that provides a fixed sum insured to meet miscellaneous expenses for each day of hospitalization exceeding 24 hours.
Hospital Cash Benefit provides a benefit of Rs. 500 per day for up-to a maximum of 10 days amounting to a total benefit value of Rs. 5,000

Rupay Select Debit Card is offered with Maxima Savings Account.

Features & Benefits:
Complimentary Lounge Access: The card gives two complimentary lounge visits per quarter at esteemed domestic lounges across India.
Premium Health Check-up: Enjoy the convenience of an annual premium health check-up free of cost
Complimentary Wellness Services: Experience a range of wellness services on the house
Travel Coupons: Receive a complimentary travel coupon for renowned cab aggregators
Golf Lessons: Immerse yourself in the refined sport of golf with complimentary rounds of golf lessons
Enhanced Transaction Limits: Benefit from significantly higher transaction limits, with a daily cap of Rs 5 lakhs for point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions.
Insurance Coverage: Obtain personal accident and permanent disability insurance coverage of up to Rs 10,00,000
Exclusive Merchant Offers: Gain access to an array of exclusive offers from our esteemed merchant partners, tailored specifically for Rupay Select debit cardholders.
Round-the-Clock Concierge Services: A dedicated concierge is available 24x7 to assist you with your diverse needs, ensuring a seamless and personalized banking experience.

Topics : Saving account

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon