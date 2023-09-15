Now, a savings account that offers up to 7.5% interest : Details here

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) is offering 7.5 per cent interest, one of the highest in the industry, on a new savings account. Known as the Maxima Savings Account, the new offering is meant for premium customers. Users can open the account with Rs 1 lakh.

Customers also have the flexibility to maintain Rs 15 lakh or more in fixed deposits to meet the balance eligibility criteria of the Maxima Savings Account, an option not available with other standard savings accounts.





Below mentioned are the Interest Rates for Domestic(with Effect from 17th August, 2023) as well as Non-Resident accounts. Other services offered by Maxima Savings Account include higher transaction limits, Free cheque & DD Issuances, Free transactions across all channels, and unlimited cash deposits and withdrawals at any branch.

Also Read Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card? CSB's special savings account for senior citizens and women: Details here PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report You can now use RuPay debit card for traveling in Delhi metro; details here How to activate a dormant PPF account? Here are the steps to follow Sovereign Gold Bond: 5 reasons to buy SGB as subscription date ends today Robust inflows in July and August 2023: Arbitrage funds are back in favour Credit card users in India may no longer be able to overpay their dues Full list: These are the top-performing equity mutual funds in August 2023

How is the interest rate calculated?

Calculation Methodology applicable for Savings Accounts:

1. Interest is calculated on day-end balances maintained in the savings account and paid out on a quarterly basis

2. The higher interest rate will be applied and paid only basis of the balances maintained as per slabs.

Ex: If a customer maintains Rs.120,000/- in the savings account, 3.50% interest will be earned for Rs.100,000/- and 6.00% interest will be earned for the remaining Rs.20,000/-

Two categories of Health benefits are offered free of cost for one year from the day of opening Maxima Savings Account:

1. Health Prime Rider (Option 2)

2. Group Hospital Cash

Benefit Of Health Prime Rider (Option 2):

Investigations Cover/Lab Benefits – Pathology & Radiology Expenses worth Rs. 1,500

Unlimited (All specialities) Tele Consultation Cover

1 Free Annual Preventive Health Check-up Cover

For complete details on Health Prime Rider (Refer to Option 2), click here

Benefit Of Group Hospital Cash:

hospital cash plan is an insurance plan that provides a fixed sum insured to meet miscellaneous expenses for each day of hospitalization exceeding 24 hours.

Hospital Cash Benefit provides a benefit of Rs. 500 per day for up-to a maximum of 10 days amounting to a total benefit value of Rs. 5,000

Rupay Select Debit Card is offered with Maxima Savings Account.

Features & Benefits:

Complimentary Lounge Access: The card gives two complimentary lounge visits per quarter at esteemed domestic lounges across India.

Premium Health Check-up: Enjoy the convenience of an annual premium health check-up free of cost

Complimentary Wellness Services: Experience a range of wellness services on the house

Travel Coupons: Receive a complimentary travel coupon for renowned cab aggregators

Golf Lessons: Immerse yourself in the refined sport of golf with complimentary rounds of golf lessons

Enhanced Transaction Limits: Benefit from significantly higher transaction limits, with a daily cap of Rs 5 lakhs for point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions.

Insurance Coverage: Obtain personal accident and permanent disability insurance coverage of up to Rs 10,00,000

Exclusive Merchant Offers: Gain access to an array of exclusive offers from our esteemed merchant partners, tailored specifically for Rupay Select debit cardholders.

Round-the-Clock Concierge Services: A dedicated concierge is available 24x7 to assist you with your diverse needs, ensuring a seamless and personalized banking experience.

Monthly Average Balance >= Rs. 1,00,000 in Savings Account (or) Cumulative FD >= Rs 15,00,000 (Active FD in the name of the first holder).. A Complimentary Health Prime Benefit is also offered with the Maxima Savings Account to applicable customers. This is applicable only for only primary holders of age 18 years up to 65 years. This will be issued through our insurance partner.