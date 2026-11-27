Bengaluru’s residential property market is seeing developers launch homes at a scale that could translate into nearly ₹60,000 crore in sales value, with the top 10 players collectively introducing more than 28,000 residential units in the first nine months of 2026.

The developers recorded a combined potential sales value of ₹59,336 crore across 28,204 newly launched apartments and villas between January and September 2026, according to an analysis by CRE Matrix.

Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in the rankings, with a potential sales value of ₹10,362 crore across 4,759 units. Prestige Group followed with ₹9,110 crore across 5,196 units, while Sobha Limited ranked third with ₹7,349 crore across 3,426 units.

Sumadhura Group secured the fourth position, recording a potential sales value of ₹6,535 crore across 2,781 residential units. Embassy Group rounded off the top five with ₹5,698 crore across 1,730 units.

Top five developers account for nearly two-thirds of value

The top five developers together recorded a potential sales value of ₹39,054 crore, accounting for 65.8% of the combined value of the top 10 developers.

The concentration is particularly evident at the top of the rankings. Godrej Properties alone accounted for about 17.5% of the total potential sales value, while Sumadhura Group contributed approximately 11%.

The remaining five developers in the top 10 were Puravankara and Provident Housing, Assetz Properties Group, Sattva Group, Brigade Group and Lodha Group.

Puravankara and Provident Housing ranked sixth with a potential sales value of ₹5,349 crore across 3,805 units. Assetz Properties Group followed with ₹4,935 crore across 2,371 units, while Sattva Group recorded ₹4,568 crore across 1,835 units.

Brigade Group and Lodha Group ranked ninth and tenth, with potential sales values of ₹2,776 crore and ₹2,654 crore, respectively.

Prestige leads in number of homes launched

While Godrej Properties topped the rankings by potential sales value, Prestige Group launched the highest number of residential units during the period.

Prestige introduced 5,196 units, ahead of Godrej Properties’ 4,759 units. Puravankara and Provident Housing also recorded a relatively high launch volume of 3,805 units.

The difference between launch volumes and potential sales value reflects the varying scale and estimated value of projects across developers.

Across the top 10, the combined potential sales value works out to an average of around ₹2.1 crore per launched unit. This is an aggregate estimate and does not represent the price of an individual home or the average price of homes actually sold.

“Bengaluru’s residential real estate market continues to demonstrate significant depth and competitiveness, with the top 10 developers collectively accounting for over ₹59,000 crore in potential sales value through new launches in the first nine months of 2026. Sumadhura Group, which secured the fourth position, accounts for approximately 11% of the combined potential sales value of the top 10 developers. The rankings reflect the competitive nature of Bengaluru’s residential market and the scale at which developers with a strong regional presence are participating in the city’s residential development landscape," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, CRE Matrix.

The ₹59,336 crore figure represents the estimated sales value of residential inventory launched during the January-September period. It should not be read as the amount developers have already sold, booked or recognised as revenue.

Top 10 developers in Bengaluru by potential sales value (Jan–Sep 2026)

Top five developers account for nearly 66% of potential sales value

The analysis covers apartment and villa projects launched in Bengaluru during the period, with developers ranked according to the potential sales value of their newly launched residential projects.

The analysis also highlights differences in the scale and value of residential launches across developers. While Prestige Group led in terms of launched supply with 5,196 residential units, Godrej Properties secured the highest potential sales value. The combined implied average potential sales value across the top 10 developers stood at approximately ₹2.10 crore per launched residential unit.