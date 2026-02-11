Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Over 24 lakh tax returns pending beyond 90 days; ITR delays continue

Over 24 lakh tax returns pending beyond 90 days; ITR delays continue

ut of 8.80 cr tax returns filed for AY 2025-26, 24.64 lakh pending for processing for over 90 days

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

If you are still waiting for your income tax return (ITR) to be processed or for your refund to arrive, you are not alone.
 
The government has informed Parliament that more than 24.64 lakh income tax returns have been pending for processing for over 90 days for the Assessment Year 2025-26.
 
According to Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, about 8.80 crore returns were filed by taxpayers until February 4, 2026. Out of these, 24,64,044 returns have remained unprocessed for more than three months.
 
Should taxpayers worry?
 
In most cases, a delay in processing does not necessarily mean there is a problem with your return. Processing timelines can vary depending on:
 

  • verification status of the return
  • mismatch in income details
  • pending validation checks
  • workload at the tax department
 
However, if your return has been pending for several months, it may be worth checking your return status on the income tax portal.
 
Refund delays may be linked to processing
 
Since refunds are issued only after returns are processed, taxpayers expecting refunds may experience delays if their ITR remains pending.
 
More taxpayers revising returns
 
The government also highlighted the impact of its Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE) campaign, under which taxpayers are encouraged to review and correct their filings.
 
Over the past two years:
 
  • 1.11 crore updated or revised returns were filed
  • Additional taxes of ₹6,976.5 crore were paid
  • Total revenue impact of the campaign reached ₹8,810.59 crore
 
Many of these revised filings came from first-time or previously non-filing taxpayers, often after receiving communication from the tax department or becoming aware through media outreach.
 
Why some taxpayers are contacted
 
Under the NUDGE initiative, the tax department uses data analytics to identify potential discrepancies in returns, such as:
 
  • undisclosed foreign assets or income
  • incorrect deduction claims (for example under Sections 80G, 80GGC or 80E)
  • excess exemption claims
  • incomplete reporting of financial information
 
Selected taxpayers receive communications asking them to review or update their returns voluntarily.
 
What is the NUDGE initiative? 
Under the Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE) campaign, communications are sent to select taxpayers to review and revise/update their ITRs already filed. The taxpayers are selected on the basis of advanced risk analysis, identifying incorrect or non-reporting of assets or income, or excess claims of deductions or exemptions in their ITRs.
 
The select taxpayers are mainly those who have not disclosed their foreign asset holdings or income or have claimed incorrect deductions u/s 80G, 80GGC or 80E, etc. or have claimed excess exemptions.
 
What you should do now
 
If you have already filed your return for AY 2025-26:
 
  • Check whether your return has been verified
  • Track ITR processing status on the income tax portal
  • Respond promptly to any notices or communications
  • Ensure bank account details are correctly linked for refunds

