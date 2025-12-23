Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PAN-Aadhaar deadline nears: Missing Jan 1, 2026, could freeze finances

PAN-Aadhaar deadline nears: Missing Jan 1, 2026, could freeze finances

PAN not linked to Aadhaar by December 31 may turn inoperative from 2026

Pan card

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Your Permanent Account Number (PAN) will become inoperative from January 1, 2026 if it is not linked to Aadhaar by December 31, 2025.
 
With the deadline drawing close, the implications are significant for taxpayers and anyone using PAN for routine financial transactions. The government has made PAN-Aadhaar linkage mandatory to improve tax compliance and reduce duplication in the system.
 

Who needs to link PAN with Aadhaar?

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on April 3, 2025, individuals who were allotted a PAN using an Aadhaar enrolment ID before October 1, 2024, must intimate their Aadhaar number to the Income Tax Department by December 31, 2025, or any later date notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
 
 
This means that even if your PAN was issued earlier based on an Aadhaar enrolment slip, you are required to complete the formal linking once the Aadhaar number is generated.

What happens if PAN becomes inoperative

An inoperative PAN can disrupt several financial and tax-related activities. If the linking is not completed by the deadline, taxpayers may face the following issues:

Also Read

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

'No PUC, no fuel' policy to stay even after GRAP-IV is lifted: Delhi govt

Aadhaar-PAN linking

PAN-Aadhaar linking issue? Check steps to correct errors before December 31

cold waves health risks

Cold waves and your health: Doctors warn of 5 major winter health risks

Cyber fraud

Delhi-based MBA dupes investors from Dubai, Japan, Canada of ₹1,000 cr

income tax, I-T dept, ITR filing

Can tax officials access emails and social media under new tax rules 2025?

  • Income tax returns cannot be filed or verified
  • Pending refunds will not be processed
  • TDS and TCS credits may not reflect correctly in Form 26AS
  • TDS may be deducted at higher rates, as applicable to invalid PANs
  • Opening new bank accounts, making fresh investments, or trading in securities may be restricted
Existing bank accounts will continue to operate, but most new financial transactions requiring PAN-based KYC may be blocked until the PAN is reactivated.
 

How to link PAN with Aadhaar?

The PAN-Aadhaar linking facility is available to individual taxpayers, whether or not they are registered on the income tax e-filing portal. The process is fully online and can be completed through the Income Tax Department’s official website.
 
Taxpayers need to enter their PAN, Aadhaar number, and a mobile number registered with Aadhaar, followed by OTP verification. If the PAN has already become inoperative, a penalty of Rs 1,000 has to be paid before completing the linking process.
 

Key points to remember

Before initiating the process, ensure that personal details such as name, date of birth, and gender match exactly on both PAN and Aadhaar records. An active mobile number is essential for OTP-based verification.
 
With a rush expected closer to the deadline, completing the PAN–Aadhaar linkage well in advance can help avoid technical glitches, penalties, and last-minute disruption to your finances.  

More From This Section

Money, finance

Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO to fix EPS contribution errors: Here's what it means for pensions

NPS, Pension

NPS withdrawal norms: Greater fund access comes with onus to manage riskpremium

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Thinking of a startup? Abu Dhabi's Hub71 offers a global incubation base

An AI-powered meteorology warning booth at the Shanghai New Expo Center

India's workforce tops global AI gains with 53 'AI Advantage' score: survey

Topics : Aadhaar card link to Pan card Pan card BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon