Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Thinking of a startup? Abu Dhabi's Hub71 offers a global incubation base

Thinking of a startup? Abu Dhabi's Hub71 offers a global incubation base

Platform doubling down on India as a strategic bridge between Asia and the West

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE (Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hub71, a startup accelerator backed by Abu Dhabi’s government, is focused on India as it steps up efforts to establish itself as a technology hub linking Asia and the West, said a senior executive of the platform.
 
Hub71’s plans are part of the emirate’s broader plan to diversify its economy away from oil, PTI reported. Peter Abou Hachem, head of growth and strategy at Hub71, said the platform’s mandate is to help Abu Dhabi build one of the fastest-growing technology ecosystems, PTI reported. Hachem spoke to visiting Indian media in Abu Dhabi.
 
“Hub71 exists for the mandate to build a global tech ecosystem from Abu Dhabi,” he said.
 
 
Hub71 was launched in 2019 and has since grown into a large startup community covering more than 20 sectors, PTI reported. Hachem said the platform’s journey over the past five years has broadly unfolded in three phases.
 
Phase one focused on proving that startups from around the world could be attracted to Abu Dhabi.

Also Read

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jitan Ram, Manjhi

Union minister asks party leaders to take commissions: 'Take at least 5%'

belly fat, obesity

Why does belly fat rise after 30 even when diet and workouts stay same?

Indian Railways

Train tickets to get costlier from December 26. Check revised fares

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

Assam's West Karbi Anglong hit by violence amid eviction protests: Details

ecommerce, e-commerce

Quick commerce margins fall as FMCG brands spend more on platform ads

 
Phase two involved building the wider ecosystem, including investors, corporates and service providers.
 
Phase three, over the last two years, has been about sharper focus and scale, with a critical mass of startups and partners now in place, PTI said.
 
According to Hachem, Hub71 now has more than 200 partners across different verticals and more than 15 partnerships with countries worldwide, which it plans to deepen further.
 

India connect and Global South focus

 
India features prominently in Hub71’s expansion strategy. The platform has established strong ties with Telangana’s innovation ecosystem through Hyderabad-based T-Hub, with both sides supporting startups, talent exchange and cross-border expansion, PTI reported.
 
Hachem said attracting companies from across India while also helping Hub71-based startups expand into the Indian market will be a key priority going forward, PTI reported. He added that Abu Dhabi’s central geographic location has helped it emerge as a capital for the Global South.
 

AI push creates new business opportunities

 
Hub71 also sees major opportunities arising from the UAE’s investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Hachem referred to the planned 5 gigawatt AI campus and data centre cluster being developed by UAE-based G42 in partnership with US hyperscalers and technology companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft and OpenAI, PTI reported.
 
He said the project could create opportunities not just for AI startups, but also for climate technology firms, energy players, logistics companies and software providers involved in building and maintaining data centres, according to PTI.
 
WeWork serves as Hub71’s real estate partner, managing office spaces and the on-ground community, allowing Hub71 to focus on ecosystem building rather than property management, Hachem said.
 

More From This Section

An AI-powered meteorology warning booth at the Shanghai New Expo Center

India's workforce tops global AI gains with 53 'AI Advantage' score: survey

reit

India's ₹2.3 lakh cr REIT market overtakes Hong Kong; yields hold at 8-9%

NPS, Pension

NPS withdrawal norms: Fund access comes with onus to manage longevity riskpremium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

ITR refund stuck? Experts warn December 31 delays could block revisions

holiday travel health tips

Year-end travel sees Indians spend on comfort and pilgrimages: Report

Topics : Startup Startups BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon