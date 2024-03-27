PAN card: Here's how to make corrections online in this vital document

Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is needed for opening a bank account and paying taxes. If there is a mistake in the card, can be corrected online. Let’s not know how to correct the name, date of birth or guardian’s name in the PAN card online if it is wrong.

How to Update PAN Card Correction Online?

Here are the steps to follow to make changes to your PAN card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NSDL E-Governance.



Step 2: Under Services Section, Click on “PAN”.

Step 3: Click “apply” under the “change/correction in PAN data” section.



Step 4: From the ‘application type’ dropdown menu, select ‘changes or correction in existing PAN data/reprint of PAN Card ’.

Step 5: From the ‘category’ dropdown menu, select the correct category of the assessee, For example, if the PAN is registered in your name, select ‘individual’ from the list.

Step 6: Enter information on title, name, date of birth, mobile number, citizenship, PAN number.

Step 7: Enter the right captcha and click on submit.

Step 8: Your request will be registered and a token number will be sent to the email id provided by you. You can continue the process by clicking the button given below it.

Step 9: Three options will be shown – submit digitally through e-KYC and e-sign (paperless), submit scanned images through e-sign, and forward application documents physically.

Step 10: Fill in all the necessary details such as your father’s name, mother’s name (optional), your Aadhaar number and click on ‘next’.

Step 11: You will now be redirected to a new page where you can update your address.

Step 12: Upload all the necessary documents such as proof of address, proof of age, proof of identity and PAN.

Step 13: You need to sign the declaration and click “submit”.

Step 14: You will be redirected to the payment page. Payment can be made through demand draft, net banking, and credit card/debit card.

Step 15: Take a print out of the acknowledgement, attach the required documents, and send it to income tax PAN services unit (Managed by protean e-Gov Technologies Limited)





How to update PAN card online

Step 1: Visit the UTI website. (Hyperlink)

Step 2: On the left-hand side of the screen, locate and click on 'for change/correction in PAN card click here'.

Step 3: Next, click on 'apply for change/correction in PAN card details .

Step 4: You'll be directed to a page where you can enter the details you wish to change.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents as requested in the form.

Step 6: After verifying the information and documents, click on 'submit'.



Step 7: Your requested changes will be processed, and you should see them reflected in your PAN card in a few days.

It usually takes around 15 days for PAN correction/update. You will receive a text message on your registered mobile number when your PAN card is dispatched via post.