PNB users can download statement & interest certificate through WhatsApp

PNB users can download statement & interest certificate through WhatsApp

The new features includes balance inquiries, mini statements, cheque book requests, emergency services and more

Punjab National bank

Punjab National bank is an Indian multinational banking and financial services founded in 1894 | Photo: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has introduced two new features in WhatsApp Banking Services that allow customers to download their account statements and interest certificates directly through WhatsApp. 

What is WhatsApp banking service?
WhatsApp banking service refers to the integration of banking services with messaging app WhatsApp. This allows customers to perform various banking activities directly through the WhatsApp platform. 

It is available 24/7, even on holidays, and can be used by customers and non-customers alike. WhatsApp banking offers a variety of services, including: 
 
Account balance check

Mini statements
Cheque status
Loan and term deposit accounts
ATM and branch locations
Locker details
Cheque book request etc.
 
Details about two newly introduced features are:

Account statement download: Customers can now retrieve account statements for the past week, month, or a custom date range of up to 90 days. The statements are delivered as password-protected PDF files directly through WhatsApp.

Interest certificate download: This feature enables customers to obtain interest certificates for housing loans, education loans, or deposit accounts for specific financial years. Like the account statements, these certificates are also sent as secure, password-protected PDFs.

To access these new services or any of PNB’s WhatsApp Banking offerings, customers only need to send a message saying "Hi" or "Hello" to +91-9264092640 and then select "Account Related Services" from the menu options.
 
The expansion of these WhatsApp-based services comes at a time when digital banking is seeing rapid growth in India, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and a push towards digital financial inclusion.
 
For more details about PNB’s WhatsApp Banking Services, customers can visit the bank’s official website at https://www.pnbindia.in.

Topics : PNB

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

