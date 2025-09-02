Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Railway staff with SBI salary accounts to get Rs 1 cr accident insurance

Railway staff with SBI salary accounts to get Rs 1 cr accident insurance

State-owned entities sign agreement to strengthen welfare measures for national transporter's employees

Indian Railways

Indian Railways

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways employees who have salary accounts with State Bank of India (SBI) will receive accidental death insurance of Rs 1 crore, a sharp rise from the existing cover of just a few lakhs.
 
The two sides signed an agreement on Monday in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, according to a PTI report that cited a rail ministry statement.
 

Jump in insurance cover

 
Railway employees are covered under the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme, which offers accidental death cover of:
 
  • Rs 1.20 lakh for Group A employees 
  • Rs 60,000 for Group B employees 
  • Rs 30,000 for Group C employees
 
The agreement will also provide natural death cover of Rs 10 lakh, without railway employees having to pay any premium or undergo medical tests.
 
 
According to the ministry, almost 700,000 railway employees have their salary accounts with SBI. The ministry described the scheme as “employee-centric and compassionate”, designed to especially benefit frontline staff in Group C.

Also Read

Satish Kumar

Satish Kumar gets one-year extension as Railway Board Chairman, CEO

Railways, train

Indian Railways announces record 380 Ganpati Special trains in 2025

share market stock market trading

Servotech Renewable stock jumps 7% on solar power order; check details here

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

PM Modi has given a new generation of trains, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

freight train JK

J-K's Anantnag gets first freight train as USBRL Banihal-Katra route opens

 

Additional insurance benefits

 
The partnership also brings several complementary covers:
 
  • Air accident insurance (death): Rs 1.60 crore, plus up to Rs 1 crore on RuPay debit card 
  • Personal accident (permanent total disability): Rs 1 crore 
  • Personal accident (permanent partial disability): up to Rs 80 lakh
 
The ministry noted that the move reflects a constructive partnership between Indian Railways and SBI aimed at strengthening employee welfare. For staff and their families, the enhancement means a meaningful financial safety net in case of unforeseen events.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

Virtual Credit Cards

No job or income proof? You can get a credit card with your fixed deposit

loan

PNB, Bank of India trim MCLR rates: How decision may help borrowers

SUVs

Sameer lost ₹5 lakh on his stolen SUV: How RTI cover could have saved him

Niva Bupa

Cashless no more: Niva Bupa customers to pay at Max Hospitals, claim later

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

Insurance firm faces social media backlash over ₹61 lakh 'claim denial'

Topics : Indian Railway BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon