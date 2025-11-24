Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rakesh Roshan buys ₹19.7 crore of Mumbai commercial units in Andheri East

Mumbai: Actors Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Indian Director and Producer, Rakesh Roshan along with his wife Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan) has purchased five commercial units in Andheri East, Mumbai, for Rs. 19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards.com on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. All transactions were registered in November 2025 and took place within the same building, Vaidya West World One Aeropolis.
 
Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle. The locality hosts a dense cluster of corporate parks, IT hubs, five-star hotels, and industrial estates, making it a preferred destination for professionals and enterprises alike. With major developments such as the Sahar Elevated Road, proximity to Mumbai International Airport, and access to retail and lifestyle centres like Phoenix Marketcity and Andheri Kurla Road’s commercial belt, Andheri East continues to evolve into a high-growth urban corridor, combining connectivity, business convenience, and modern liveability.
 
 
Transaction 1
 
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, first property purchased by Rakesh Roshan worth Rs. 3.27 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 116.96 sq. m. (~1,259 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 19.64 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Transaction 2

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, second property purchased by Rakesh Roshan worth Rs. 2.83 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 101.17 sq. m. (~1,089 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 16.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Transaction 3
 
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, third property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan worth Rs. 4.85 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 173.63 sq. m. (~1,869 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 29.15 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Transaction 4
 
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, fourth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan worth Rs. 5.28 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 188.87 sq. m. (~2,033 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Transaction 5
 
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, fifth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan worth Rs. 3.43 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 122.82 sq. m. (~1,322 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 20.62 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Rakesh Roshan is an Indian film producer, director, screenwriter, and former actor known for his influential contributions to Hindi cinema. Beginning his career as an actor in the 1970s, he later transitioned to direction and earned widespread acclaim for helming films noted for their strong storytelling and memorable music. As the head of Filmkraft Productions, he has directed several successful and trendsetting films such as Khudgarz, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya, and the Krrish franchise. His collaborations with his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, have resulted in some of Bollywood’s most iconic and commercially successful films, cementing his reputation as a filmmaker who blends emotional depth with mainstream entertainment.
 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

