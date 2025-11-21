Friday, November 21, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Young professionals struggling to manage money? Experts share how to start

Young professionals struggling to manage money? Experts share how to start

Learn how to start, avoid pitfalls, and build long-term financial discipline

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For many young earners, the crediting of first salary maybe an overwhelming experience. But soon the reality strikes, as the money disappears faster than expected.
 
“It’s common to feel overwhelmed when trying to manage your income, expenses, and savings all at once,” says Dante De Gori, chief executive officer of Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), the global body that sets professional standards and issues the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification across 28 countries.
 

Experts stress that starting simple can make all the difference.

“A simple starting point is the 50–30–20 rule because it gives beginners clear boundaries without feeling restrictive,” adds De Gori. This method allocates 50 per cent of income to essentials, 30 per cent to wants, and 20 per cent to savings or future goals.
 
 
He shares that a young professional, by tracking discretionary spending for a few months, built an emergency fund and gained confidence in managing money.
 

Common pitfalls for beginners

Many first-time budgeters make errors that undermine their efforts. 

Also Read

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow 2025, aircraft goes up in flames

Labourers,Labourer

Govt enforces four labour codes; rationalises 29 existing labour laws

Canada Indian

Canada visa processing update: India's visitor visa wait hits 106 days

Aadhar

New Aadhaar app to end risky ID checks: Know more about privacy step

eye pollution effects

Keeping eyes safe in high pollution: Simple habits that protect vision

“People often underestimate small, frequent expenses, like coffees, online purchases, or last-minute transport,” notes De Gori. These can disrupt the monthly plan if left unchecked. Another common mistake is setting unrealistic goals. He recommends focusing on one or two manageable changes rather than attempting a complete financial overhaul. 
Viplav Majumdar, chief financial officer and founder of Planyourworld.com, an online financial planning platform, adds that trying to make the budget too rigid initially can backfire. Beginners should track expenses across daily, monthly, quarterly, and annual categories to match their calculated savings with bank balances. He stresses that budgeting is about allocating funds before spending, not just recording costs after the fact.
 

Adjusting budgets for life’s surprises

Unexpected costs, like medical bills or income disruptions, require flexibility. De Gori advises young earners to prioritise essential needs, temporarily curb discretionary spending, and rely on an emergency buffer. “Even a modest fund built over time reduces stress and makes navigating sudden expenses far more manageable,” he says.
 

Habits that sustain budgeting

Consistency is critical. Both experts agree that following simple rules like the 50–30–20 approach and tracking all expenses, including future obligations, fosters long-term discipline.
 
Majumdar highlights the importance of linking investments with future goals such as children’s education or retirement, noting that “your secure future is in your present savings.” Budgeting, when done thoughtfully, becomes more than a financial exercise, it cultivates awareness, discipline, and confidence, laying the groundwork for lasting financial freedom. 

More From This Section

dollars

Global liquidity is booming, but India sees its 11th week of FPI outflows

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

Fake RBI voicemail seeks people's bank details in new scam, warns govt

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

Health insurance gets inclusive: Siblings & live-in partners now covered

Residential property, home loan

Home loans range from 7.35% to 15% in Nov: Check best offers here

car loan

Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check rates, repayment terms of lenders

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon