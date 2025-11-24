Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Govt flags fake video misusing FM's image to promise 'Rs 20 lakh returns'

Govt flags fake video misusing FM's image to promise 'Rs 20 lakh returns'

Do not trust offers promising unusually high or guaranteed returns, says fact check unit

scam alert, online scam

scam alert, online scam

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has warned people against schemes promising unrealistic investment returns, reacting after a fake video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was found on social media.
 
The AI-doctored clip falsely claimed the minister backs a programme that guarantees Rs 20 lakh a month from an upfront payment of Rs 22,000. In a post on X, PIB Fact Check said neither the Finance Minister nor the government has endorsed any such investment programme.
 
It urged people not to trust get-rich-quick offers that often rely on fabricated endorsements from public figures to appear credible. “A digitally altered video featuring the Union Finance Minister is being shared online, falsely claiming she is endorsing an investment scheme that promises Rs 20 lakh in a month for just Rs 22,000… The Finance Minister or the Government of India has NOT endorsed any such scheme,” said PIB Fact Check.
 
 

Rising scams

 
With the growing accessibility of artificial intelligence tools, scammers are increasingly using deepfake videos to mislead viewers. Experts note that such content exploits trust and the public’s tendency to associate official-looking messages with authenticity.
 
These deepfake campaigns typically follow a pattern:
 
  • A public figure appears to “recommend” an investment platform
  • The guaranteed returns promised are extremely high
  • A small initial payment is positioned as the “entry amount”
  • Links redirect users to fraudulent websites or apps
 
Once users share personal or banking details on these platforms, scammers may initiate unauthorised transactions or siphon funds.
 

How investors can protect themselves

 
PIB Fact Check listed steps that users should follow to stay safe from similar fraudulent schemes:
 
  • Do not trust offers promising unusually high or guaranteed returns.
  • Verify claims only through official government or financial institution websites.
  • Avoid clicking links received from unknown or suspicious accounts.
  • Never share personal or banking information on unverified platforms.
  • Report scam ads or videos directly on the social media platform where they appear.
 

More From This Section

life insurance, insurance

Take cover: Check details, seek written confirmation of terrorism insurancepremium

smallcap, midcap, mutual fund

Midcap and smallcap funds: Continue SIPs despite recent anaemic performancepremium

Labour code

4 labour codes take effect nationwide: Here's what's changing for workers

wallet

Young professionals struggling to manage money? Experts share how to start

Aadhar

New Aadhaar app to end risky ID checks: Know more about privacy step

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon