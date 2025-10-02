Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI tightens gold loan rules: What changes in repayment, valuation, auction

RBI tightens gold loan rules: What changes in repayment, valuation, auction

Regulatory changes seek to ensure more discipline, transparency and protection for borrowers

RBI

RBI

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed gold loan regulations to improve transparency, protect borrowers, and regulate the market more strictly.
 

No loans for gold purchases

Under the new framework, banks and non-banking financial companies are prohibited from offering loans for the purchase of gold, including jewellery, coins, exchange traded fund (ETFs), or gold-backed funds. Loans cannot be granted against raw gold or silver, or financial products linked to them.

Expanded scope for gold loans

The RBI is broadening gold loan access in certain areas:
 
Working capital loans: Now available to all manufacturers using gold or silver as raw materials, not just jewellers.
 
 
Wider lender participation: Smaller urban cooperative banks in Tier-III and Tier-IV cities are now allowed to extend bullion-backed loans.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases small business loan rules, expands lending scope against gold

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance shines in Q1FY26 with strong AUM, margin, gold loan growthpremium

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Muthoot, Manappuram can rally more despite up to 55% rise in 2025: Analystspremium

gold, gold loan

India's consumption loans rise 14.5% in Q1FY26, led by gold loans

Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin

Muthoot Microfin targets ₹20,000 crore AUM by FY27: CEO Sadaf Sayeedpremium

 
Extended repayment for manufacturers: Gold Metal Loans (GMLs) can now have a repayment period of up to 270 days.

Loan to-Value limits and repayment rules

From April 1, 2026, gold loans will follow tiered Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios:
 
Loans up to Rs 2.5 lakh: 85 per cent of gold value
 
Rs 2.5–Rs 5 lakh: 80 per cent of gold value
 
Above Rs 5 lakh: 75 per cent of gold value
 
Additionally, borrowers of bullet repayment loans must repay both principal and interest within 12 months; earlier, many renewed loans by paying only interest.

 

Faster return of pledged gold

Lenders will be required to return pledged gold within seven working days of loan closure, or the same day, failing which they will be fined Rs 5,000 per day of delay.
 
Transparent valuation and auction processes
 
From April 1, 2026:
 
Gold valuation will be based on the lower of the previous day’s price or a 30-day average, excluding making charges or gems.
 
Loan agreements must clearly state valuation methods, collateral details, repayment terms, and auction rules.
 
Before auctioning pledged gold in case of defaults, borrowers must receive advance notice. Reserve prices will be set at 90 per cent of market value, dropping to 85 per cent if two auctions fail. Surplus from auctions will be returned within seven days.
 

Better borrower protection

All loan terms, valuation details, and notices must be provided in the borrower’s preferred language. For illiterate borrowers, terms must be explained in front of an independent witness, strengthening clarity and fairness in the process.
 
These changes mark a significant tightening of gold loan regulations, ensuring more discipline, transparency, and protection for borrowers while aligning the sector with broader RBI reforms.
 

More From This Section

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

RBI raises limits on loans for shares, investing in IPOs: What changes

loan

If you need a personal loan, what are the best rates available now?

mutual fund

Fund review: Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Aadhar card, Fake aadhar card

It will cost more to update Aadhaar card information: Know new fees here

money, salary, income

Centre govt hikes DA by 3%: Here's how it lifts salaries and pensions

Topics : gold loans RBI Policy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon