India's consumption loans rise 14.5% in Q1FY26, led by gold loans

India’s consumption loan portfolio reached Rs 105.6 trillion in Q1FY26, recording a 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, led by a 34.6 per cent surge in gold loans, followed by two-wheeler and auto loans. In contrast, personal loan growth slowed sharply to 8.7 per cent YoY, according to CRIF High Mark.
As of June 2025, gold loans stood at Rs 13.4 trillion, up 34.6 per cent YoY, with origination value rising 38.4 per cent YoY, aided by higher gold prices and valuations.
Public sector banks led gold loan originations by value, accounting for 51.9 per cent in Q1FY26, while non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) dominated small-ticket volumes. Asset quality remained resilient, with early-stage delinquencies improving and late-stage stress largely limited to loans above Rs 5 lakh, the report said.
Home loans accounted for the largest share of origination in value terms at 52.1 per cent in Q1FY26, driven by elevated home prices in urban markets.
Two-wheeler loans led in penetration at 53.2 per cent, supported by rural demand, followed by personal loans, which comprised 39.5 per cent of origination value in Q1FY26—reflecting continued demand for small-ticket loans.
In the home loan segment, public sector banks significantly expanded their market share by value—from 37.6 per cent to 46.2 per cent over the year—driven by growth in big-ticket loans above Rs 75 lakh, even as smaller-ticket loans lost share.
Sachin Seth, chairman of CRIF High Mark, said, “India’s lending patterns are entering a phase of structural shift. Borrowers are seeking higher-value credit, and lenders are realigning portfolios with sharper risk focus and deeper customer segmentation.”
Personal loan growth slowed to 8.7 per cent YoY, reaching Rs 14.9 trillion in Q1FY26, amid rising concerns over long-term risks and increased NBFC participation.
Origination value rose 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2.2 trillion in Q1FY26, largely driven by NBFCs, although the average ticket size declined 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 58,522. Very low-ticket and high-ticket originations both saw elevated early-stage delinquencies at NBFCs and public sector banks. However, NBFCs improved, with delinquencies falling from 2.27 per cent in June 2024 to 2.11 per cent in June 2025.
In the credit card segment, outstanding balances grew 12.4 per cent YoY to Rs 3.7 trillion. But card issuance and new originations dropped 28 per cent YoY in Q1FY26 to 4.06 million, owing to regulatory tightening and lender caution. Private banks strengthened their dominance, accounting for 75.2 per cent of origination share, despite the decline in absolute volumes. Delinquencies (PAR 1–90) for private banks improved from 5.07 per cent in June 2024 to 4.54 per cent in June 2025.