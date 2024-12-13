Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Medical evacuation & passport loss aid with Reliance insurance add-on plan

Medical evacuation & passport loss aid with Reliance insurance add-on plan

Policyholders can also avail of benefits like medical evacuation, trip cancellations, loss of passport assistance, and even adventure sports coverage

travel insurance

Photo: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance General Insurance has announced add-on features for its Reliance Health Global policy which is tailored for frequent international travellers.
 
This new rider also provides comprehensive health and travel-related emergency coverage, ensuring a seamless experience for those journeying across borders.
 
With global travel becoming an integral part of modern life, this rider is designed to address the unique needs of frequent flyers. The Reliance Health Global policy already offers extensive coverage for planned medical treatments abroad, and the Annual Multi-Trip Rider enhances this by covering a wide range of emergencies that travelers might face during their journeys.
 
 
Key features of the annual multi-trip rider

More From This Section

Credit Card

BOBCARD unveils a women-centric credit card with free health perk vouchers

When Lodha World Towers in Worli were announced around 2010, the prices here were expected to be Rs 7.50 crore to over Rs 100 crore. (LODHA WORLD TOWERS: Then Rs 7.5 cr onwards; Now Rs 7.2 cr onwards)

Seema Singh, promoter of Alkem Lab, buys penthouse in Worli for Rs 185 cr

thailand

Winter getaway: Thailand leads despite 51% rise in flight fares from India

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax

Health insurance benefits: Taxpayers' guide to getting income tax rebates

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Office space in Pune's Koregaon Park leased for Rs 1.2 crore monthly rent

 
Extensive global coverage
 
Policyholders can choose from sum insured options ranging from 1.5 million dollar to 5 million dollar annually, offering robust financial security for unforeseen medical and travel emergencies. 
Flexible trip durations
 
The rider provides coverage for trips up to 180 days per year, ensuring flexibility for diverse travel plans.
 
Comprehensive benefits:
 
The rider includes benefits such as medical evacuation, trip cancellation reimbursements, loss of passport assistance, and even coverage for adventure sports, making it suitable for both leisure and professional travellers.
 
Emergency treatment coverage:
 
In addition to planned treatments, the rider offers coverage of up to 0.5 million dollar for emergency medical treatments, ensuring immediate access to care during sudden health crises abroad.
 
Hassle-free claims:
 
With Reliance’s extensive global hospital network, policyholders can avail themselves of cashless hospitalisation, concierge services for visa and travel arrangements, and 24/7 claim assistance worldwide.
 
“In today’s fast-paced world, where global travel is integral to both work and leisure, ensuring comprehensive health coverage across borders is essential. The Annual Multi-Trip Rider addresses the unique concerns of frequent travelers by providing unparalleled protection and peace of mind,” Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance.
 
As international travel continues to grow, the Annual Multi-Trip Rider ensures that travelers can focus on their journeys without worrying about unexpected disruptions. Whether for business, leisure, or family visits, this rider is designed to deliver complete peace of mind, making global travel truly worry-free. 
 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC grants conditional bail to ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in cash-for-job scam

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets recoup losses; Sensex muted around 81,250; FMCG, IT lead, PSB drags

Parliament

Parliament LIVE: Constitution is the expression of our civilisational values, says Rajnath Singh

Fog, New Delhi Fog

IMD weather today: Dense fog in Delhi-NCR, rain in Puducherry and more

Meesho

Meesho achieves 35% Y-o-Y order growth, fueled by small towns, Gen Z

Topics : Reliance Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon