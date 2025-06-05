Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rs 855 cr deal: Jeetendra Kapoor, family sell Balaji IT Park in Andheri

Rs 855 cr deal: Jeetendra Kapoor, family sell Balaji IT Park in Andheri

The land parcel, along with the built-up area, was bought by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services Private Limited

The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—are firms owned by veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members.

The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—are firms owned by veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family-owned firms  have sold a land parcel in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs 855 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
 
The transaction was registered in May 2025.
 
The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—are firms owned by Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members.The land parcel, along with the built-up area, was bought by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services Private Limited. The company specializes in a range of services including public and private cloud solutions, hosting, data management, application development, threat monitoring, content delivery networks, and testing services and serves customers globally.
 
 
According to property registration documents from the IGR, reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction comprised two contiguous land parcels spanning a total area of 0.96 hectares or 2.39 acres). The site currently houses Balaji IT Park, and includes three constructed buildings with a cumulative built-up area of 4,90,534 sq. ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 8.69 crore and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000.
 
Strategically positioned between Mumbai’s prominent business districts and entertainment zones, Andheri boasts excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. 
 
Over the years, Andheri has evolved into a dynamic commercial and residential destination, featuring a lively blend of modern office complexes, co-working spaces, upscale retail outlets, entertainment centres, and premium residential developments.
 
Kapoor is a prominent figure in Hindi cinema, having acted in over 200 films across a career spanning more than six decades. His daughter, Ekta Kapoor, is a well-known producer and director in Hindi television and film, currently serving as Joint Managing Director and Creative Head of Balaji Telefilms Limited. His son, Tusshar Kapoor, is also active in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer.

More From This Section

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

India adds over 33,000 millionaires in a year: How the rich allocate money

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

India's first BSE 1000 Index Fund is here: Invest in 1,000 cos with Rs 500

Jobs

82% Indians on a job hunt, prioritise work-life balance as much as money

PremiumSensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Suitable bets for cost-sensitive investors seeking market returns

Retirement Plan, Retirement

HNIs aim for early retirement but low savings, planning hold them back

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon