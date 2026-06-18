Salaried employees and taxes: Paperwork and declarations explained

Managing taxes as a salaried employee is not just about saving money at the end of the year. It involves making the right declarations, keeping records and staying organised.

​

Many people rush this process, leading to mistakes, missed deductions, or higher tax payments. With a simple, structured approach, you can handle investment proofs, tax declarations, and paperwork smoothly, without stress or confusion.

How investment declarations work

Here’s what actually happens in a typical salaried job.

​

At the start of the financial year (April/May), your company asks you to fill out a tax declaration form. This mainly applies if you choose the old tax regime, which allows you to claim deductions. Based on what you declare, HR estimates your tax and deducts an amount of money ( tax deducted at source or TDS ) from your salary each month.

​

At the end of the year (December/January), you must submit proof of those investments and expenses. If you do not submit proof, your employer will recalculate your tax and deduct the extra amount from your salary.

​

This is where many people face problems.

​

Declare realistic amounts that match your actual investments. Early planning prevents last-minute stress and unexpected deductions.

​

For example, Riya declared Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C but invested only Rs 80,000 in ELSS and Rs 40,000 in LIC premium by January, falling short by Rs 30,000. Her employer then deducted more TDS, reducing her take-home pay.

​

A simple way to avoid this is to plan at the start of the year and invest regularly rather than rushing at the end.

Break down the steps, costs, trade-offs

Handling this process becomes easy when you break it into steps.

Step 1: Fill out your declaration form

When HR sends the declaration form, don’t just copy last year’s numbers. Consider what you actually plan to do this year.

​

Common sections to fill:

Section 80C (up to Rs. 1.5 lakh): PPF, ELSS mutual funds, life insurance premiums, home loan principal, children's tuition fees

PPF, ELSS mutual funds, life insurance premiums, home loan principal, children's tuition fees Section 80D: Health insurance premiums for yourself and parents

Health insurance premiums for yourself and parents HRA: declare rent if you live in a rented house.

declare rent if you live in a rented house. Home loan interest (Section 24): If you have a home loan, declare the interest component

To avoid TDS surprises, declare less than you expect to invest. It’s easier to claim a refund later than to pay extra TDS in February.

Step 2: Make the investments

To ensure you invest what you declared, set up auto-debits, such as monthly SIPs or LIC premium payments.

​

For example, Arjun has set up a Rs 12,500 monthly SIP in ELSS starting in April. By March, he’s invested Rs. 1.5 lakh as declared without any stress.

Step 3: Collect your proofs before the deadline

When HR asks for proof, here's what you typically need:

Declaration Proof pequired LIC / insurance premium Premium receipt from insurer PPF Passbook copy or bank statement ELSS mutual fund Account statement from AMC Home loan principal Certificate from the bank Home loan interest Interest certificate from the bank HRA (rent) Rent receipts + landlord's PAN (if rent > Rs. 1 lakh/year) Health insurance (80D) Premium receipt

Download digital copies of your investment proofs early. Most banks and insurance companies provide these in their apps or websites so that you won't run into trouble later.

Step 4: Submit and follow up

Submit proofs before the deadline. Then check your next salary slip to verify that your TDS has been updated based on your submissions. If not, follow up with HR well before the end of the financial year to resolve discrepancies.

Step 5: File your ITR

Even after all this, you must file your Income Tax Return (ITR) by July 31. Your Form 16, given by your employer in May–June, will have all the details. If you paid excess TDS, you will get a refund. If you have other income, such as freelance work or FD interest, declare it too.

Avoid common mistakes when submitting an investment declaration:

1) Not declaring investments.

This leads to higher TDS deductions at year-end.

​2) Missing the HRA claim.

Many people forget to submit rent receipts, which can cost them a significant exemption.

​3) Not collecting the home loan interest certificate.

It is a separate document from the principal repayment certificate. Your bank will provide for it when required.

​4) Ignoring Form 26AS.

This is your tax credit statement. Check it every year to confirm that your employer has correctly deposited your TDS.

​5) Not filing ITR.

Some assume that since TDS was deducted, they do not need to file. File the ITR because skipping it can cause problems later.

Action checklist

Fill the declaration form in April with realistic numbers.

Set up auto-debits for investments to match your declarations.

Collect all proofs by December to avoid late submission issues.

Submit proofs before the company deadline (usually January–February)

Check your salary slip after submission to confirm that your TDS has been corrected.

Download Form 16 from your employer in May–June.

File your ITR before July 31.

FAQs

What should I do first?

Start by choosing the right tax regime and fill the tax declaration form as accurately as possible. This sets the correct TDS deduction for the entire year and prevents any surprises in the last two months.

​

Which trade-off matters most: liquidity, cost, risk, or convenience?

Convenience often matters the most. Automating your investments helps ensure they actually happen. A monthly SIP is usually more effective than a last-minute lump-sum investment because it builds discipline and reduces the risk of delay.

​

What mistakes are most common?

The most common mistakes are last-minute investing, wrong declarations, and missing proofs. Also, forgetting to declare HRA because many people who pay rent never submit their rent receipts on time.

​

How often should I review this?

Check your investments at least once before March 31st every year. But if you can, do a quick check every three to six months, it helps you catch losses early and avoid a last-minute tax surprise.