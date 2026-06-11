'Basic', cost to company, take-home: Your salary structure explained
How new labour rules will shape your basic salary and gratuity income
BS Web Team New Delhi
Salary decides the appeal of a job offer but once you start working, the amount that actually comes into your bank account is much lower than expected.
This confusion happens because most people do not fully understand how salary is structured.
Terms like cost to company (CTC), in-hand salary, basic salary, leave encashment and gratuity are commonly used but not always clearly explained.
This article breaks down all these concepts in simple language so that anyone, even without a finance background, can understand how salary works in India today.
What is a basic salary?
It is the core and fixed part of your salary, forming the foundation of your entire pay structure. It is the amount you earn before adding any allowances (like HRA or bonuses) and before deductions (like tax or PF).
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In simple terms, basic salary is the guaranteed portion of your income — the part that remains constant every month regardless of performance incentives or extra benefits.
Typically, basic salary is:
- 40-50 per cent of your CTC
However, under the new Code on Wages:
- Basic salary must be at least 50 per cent of total CTC
This is a major change introduced to:
- Improve employee benefits
- Increase retirement savings
- Ensure fair salary structures
Why basic salary is important
Basic salary shapes many other components:
- PF is calculated on basic
- Gratuity is based on basic
- Leave encashment depends on basic
- HRA is linked to basic
What is cost to company?
CTC is the total annual amount that a company spends on an employee. It is the full salary package offered to you, but it is not the amount you receive.
CTC includes:
- Basic salary
- Allowances (HRA, travel, etc.)
- Bonuses
- Employer contributions like PF
- Gratuity
- Insurance and other benefits
In simple terms, CTC is the company’s cost, not your income.
For example, if your CTC is ₹10 lakh per year, a portion of this amount is not paid directly to you. It includes benefits and contributions made on your behalf.
Why CTC is different from in-hand salary
Many people assume that their CTC is what they will earn monthly. This is not true.
Your in-hand salary (take-home salary) is the amount that gets credited to your bank account after all deductions.
To simply understand, here is the formula:
In-hand salary = CTC – deductions – non-cash components
Deductions include:
- Income tax (TDS)
- Employee PF contribution
- Professional tax
Non-cash components include:
- Employer PF contribution
- Gratuity
- Insurance
- Other allowances and components
Because of these factors, your take-home salary is usually 15-20 per cent lower than your CTC.
What is in-hand salary?
Also called take-home salary, it is the actual amount credited to your bank account every month after all deductions. While CTC reflects your total salary package, in-hand salary is what you receive after subtracting taxes, employee PF contributions, professional tax (where applicable) and other deductions.
In simple terms:
In-hand salary = gross salary – deductions
It is usually lower than your CTC because CTC also includes components like employer PF contribution, gratuity, insurance and other benefits that are not paid directly to you.
Example
Suppose your monthly gross salary is ₹75,000 and deductions are:
- Employee PF: ₹3,600
- Professional Tax: ₹200
- TDS: ₹4,000
Total deductions = ₹7,800
In-hand salary = ₹75,000 – ₹7,800 = ₹67,200
Hence, this ₹67,200 is your monthly take-home pay.
Understanding your in-hand salary is important because it tells you how much you actually have available for expenses, savings and investments.
Leave encashment: Getting paid for unused leaves
Leave encashment means converting unused paid leaves into money.
Employees are entitled to paid leaves every year. If you do not use them:
- You may receive payment for those unused leaves
- This is called leave encashment
- When Do You Get It?
- At resignation
- At retirement
- Sometimes annually (depending on company policy)
How is it calculated?
It is usually based on:
- Basic salary
- Dearness allowance (if applicable)
If you have unused leave days, the company pays you the equivalent salary amount.
For example:
Suppose an employee has:
- Basic salary: ₹30,000 per month
- Unused earned leaves: 15 days
Step 1: Calculate per day salary
Most companies calculate daily salary by dividing monthly basic salary by 30:
30,000 ÷30 = ₹1,000 per day
Step 2: Calculate leave encashment formula
Leave encashment = Per Day Salary × Unused Leave Days
So, 1,000 × 15 = ₹15,000
Why leave encashment matters
Leave encashment is:
- A hidden financial benefit
- A reward for not using all leaves
It is also part of retirement benefits in many companies. Important:
- Some companies use 26 days (working days) instead of 30
- Calculation is usually based on Basic Salary (sometimes Basic + DA)
- Paid during resignation, retirement, or as per company policy
Gratuity, reward for long-term service
Gratuity is a lump sum benefit paid by an employer as a reward for long-term service, traditionally after five years of continuous employment. It is calculated based on your last drawn basic salary and years of service, making it an important retirement benefit.
Under the new labour rules, gratuity could become more beneficial for employees. Since basic wages are expected to make up to at least 50 per cent of total salary, gratuity calculations may be based on a higher salary component, potentially increasing payouts. This may slightly reduce in-hand pay due to higher statutory contributions, but improves long-term savings.
Another major change is for fixed-term employees, who may now become eligible for gratuity after one year of service on a pro-rata basis, extending this benefit to more workers than before.
In short, the new rules aim to make gratuity more inclusive and potentially more rewarding for employees.
Suppose an employee has:
- Basic salary: ₹50,000 per month
- Years of service: 10 years
Gratuity is calculated as:
Gratuity=15/26 × 50,000 × 10
Gratuity payable = ₹2.88 lakh (approx.)
If higher basic wages apply under the new labour rules, this gratuity amount could increase further.
FAQs
Is CTC the same as in-hand salary?
No. CTC is your total salary package, while in-hand salary is what you receive after deductions.
Why is in-hand salary lower than CTC?
Because CTC includes deductions and non-cash benefits like PF, gratuity, insurance and taxes.
Why is basic salary important?
Basic salary affects key benefits like PF, gratuity, HRA and leave encashment.
How is leave encashment calculated?
Usually as:
Daily Salary × Unused Leave Days
What changed in gratuity under new labour rules?
Higher basic wage requirements may increase gratuity and some fixed-term employees may qualify after one year.
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 11:15 AM IST