Start early, be disciplined: How to build a retirement starter portfolio

A retirement starter portfolio is a basic investment plan to bridge the gap between your working years and life later. While your regular income will eventually stop, daily expenses and health care costs will continue, making a dedicated savings strategy essential for anyone currently earning an income. Whether you are just starting your career or nearing retirement, this guide offers simple, practical steps to protect your savings over time.

Step 1: Estimate your needs after retirement

Before you pick an investment, you need clarity on one simple question: How much money will you need every month after retirement? Start by determining your desired retirement age and estimating your monthly expenses.

Understanding your needs

A common thumb rule is that you’ll need about 60 per cent to 80 per cent of your current income during retirement. For example, if you currently spend Rs 60,000 a month, you might need around Rs 40,000 to Rs. 50,000 in the future. But remember that this number isn’t constant; it can increase depending on your lifestyle.

Adjusting for inflation

Inflation quietly erodes your purchasing power. Even at a 6 per cent inflation rate, expenses can double in about 12 years. So that Rs. 50,000 monthly need today could become Rs. 1 lakh or more by the time you retire. To calculate your total retirement amount, use a simple future value formula, an online calculator, or the 4 per cent rule. It is a widely used approach which suggests you can withdraw 4 per cent of your total amount annually without running out of money for about 25 to 30 years.

Using the 4 per cent rule, multiply your required annual income by 25. So, if you need Rs 12 lakh annually (Rs. 1 lakh per month), you’ll need a corpus of around Rs 3 crore.

Step 2: Risk to take

Your age determines your investment risk: Younger people can afford market drops because they have decades to recover and grow. While those near retirement should prioritise stability, as they lack the time to bounce back from sudden losses.

Age Group Strategy Growth (Stocks/Mutual Funds) Safety (FDs/Savings/Bonds) 25 to 40 You have time to recover from market ups and downs. 70% 30% 40 to 55 Start protecting what you’ve earned while still growing. 50% 50% 55+ Focus on keeping your money safe for immediate use. 30% 70% The age rule:

Step 3: Build the right investment mix

Don't put all your money in one place; spread it across different assets. Divide your savings into three buckets:

Growth

This is for money you won't need for at least 10 years. It includes equity mutual funds, stocks, and equity ETFs, which give you higher returns over time. These have a medium-to-high level of risk, but they will grow enough to outpace inflation over the next 10 to 20 years.

Stability

This bucket might offer low returns, but it keeps your money safe when the market is unstable. It ensures that a market crash won't wipe out your savings when you need them most. These include fixed deposits (FD), government bonds and pension schemes.

Liquidity

This is your extra money for medical emergencies or urgent repairs. It ensures you don't have to sell your long-term investments for less than you paid. Hold 10% of your investments in cash or short-term assets.

Step 4: Retirement income strategies

To make your retirement savings last as long as possible and get the most out of them, you need to have a good withdrawal plan. Some common ways to withdraw money are:

Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP): It is ideal for mutual funds. You tell the fund to send you a fixed amount (eg, Rs. 50,000) every month. Your remaining money stays invested and continues to grow. The bucket strategy: Divide your money by time. Use FDs for the next two years of expenses, stable bonds for years three to seven, and equities for year eight and beyond. Dividend strategy: Invest in dividend yield stocks. These companies pay you a share of their profits regularly. It’s great for income, though the stock price itself can still fluctuate. Laddering fixed deposits: Instead of putting Rs 30 lakh in one FD, open five FDs of Rs 6 lakh each maturing in different years. This ensures you always have cash available and aren't locked into one interest rate.

Step 5: Review and adjust your portfolio

Market changes can interfere with your retirement plan. If your stocks grow fast, they might take up too much of your portfolio, making it riskier than you intended. Once a year, rebalance by selling some of your high-performing assets and moving that money back into safer spots. This forces you to buy low and sell high.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Many retirement plans fail not because of lack of effort, but because of avoidable mistakes. Recognising these early can save you years of financial stress later.

Some frequent mistakes are:

Neglecting inflation when planning for the future.

Beginning too late and miscalculating how much to save.

Putting too much faith in low-yield fixed deposits.

Lacking sufficient health insurance.

Making investment choices based on emotions during a market downturn.

Ultimately, creating a retirement starter portfolio is about setting a course and sticking to it.

Know your numbers, understand your risk tolerance, and build a portfolio that reflects your real-life needs.

FAQs

How much should someone save for retirement at this stage?

A simple starting point is to save about 15-20 per cent of your monthly income. If you begin early, even this can grow well over time. If you start later, you may need to save more. As a rough guide, aim to build a retirement fund that is 25 to 30 times your annual expenses, depending on your lifestyle.

How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement?

In the early years, focus more on growth-oriented investments. As you get closer to retirement, gradually shift towards safer, income-generating options to protect your savings. Young investors should keep about 70 per cent in stocks for long-term growth, while those within five years of retirement should move toward 70 per cent in safe assets like FDs or bonds.

When does an annuity or pension product make sense?

These products are useful if you want a fixed, predictable income after retirement. They are suitable for those who prefer stability and want to avoid uncertainty in their monthly finances.

What mistakes derail retirement planning most often?

Delaying investments, ignoring inflation, failing to diversify properly, and making emotional decisions amid market changes are among the most common mistakes. Lack of regular review can also impact long-term results.