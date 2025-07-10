Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SBI MF enters SIF space with new offerings under 'Magnum' brand name: Dy MD

SBI MF enters SIF space with new offerings under 'Magnum' brand name: Dy MD

SBI MF enters the specialised investment fund segment under the Magnum brand with equity and hybrid offerings, joining other major AMCs in launching high-ticket SIF products

D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI MF

D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI MF

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Mutual Fund (MF), the largest fund house in India, is set to enter the specialised investment fund (SIF) space under the 'Magnum' brand. The fund house, which recently received the licence, is exploring products in the equity and hybrid space, said D P Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, SBI MF.
 
The fund house said it chose the name Magnum considering the existing brand association. Many of SBI MF’s earlier schemes carried the Magnum name.
 
SBI MF has appointed Gaurav Mehta to lead its SIF venture. Mehta has served as Chief Investment Officer – Alternatives (Equity) at SBI Funds Management since October 2021. 
 
 
“We have sufficient in-house talent with a large and highly experienced investment team, and we plan to leverage on the expertise of our existing team for managing the investment strategies under SIF,” Singh said.

Also Read

Premiummarkets, Sensex, nifty

Momentum funds may deliver high long-term returns for aggressive investors

PremiumRajeev Radhakrishnan

Indian bonds unlikely to attract incremental flows: SBI MF's Radhakrishnan

Bajaj Finance

SBI MF, Goldman Sachs, others buy 1.8% stake in Bajaj Finserv

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

SBI's new Index Fund targets Top 30 quality stocks - How you can invest

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Looking for low-risk returns? SBI's new fund mixes debt and arbitrage

 
SBI is the fifth fund house to announce a foray into the SIF segment. Edelweiss, ITI, Mirae Asset and Quant are the other fund houses that have secured licences. Other players like Axis and Nippon have also announced their plans to enter the space.
 
Most fund houses planning to launch SIFs have opted to rely on their existing fund management teams.
 
SIFs are a new product segment within the mutual fund framework that offers fund managers more flexibility in terms of investment strategy. These funds, which have a minimum ticket size of ₹10 lakh, can be equity, debt or hybrid in structure.
 
“SIF strategies are more suitable for evolved investors who understand the markets and their technicalities, and for investors who are keen on investment strategies that are more advanced than mutual funds,” Singh said, adding that wealth counters of banks, individual and national distributors are best placed to distribute SIFs.
 
The current SIF rules allow up to seven SIF products: two each in equity (equity long-short, equity ex-top 100 long-short, and sector rotation long-short), hybrid (active asset allocator long-short and hybrid long-short), and debt (long-short and sector long-short) categories.

More From This Section

Premiummutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Equity MF inflows rise 24% to ₹23,587 cr in June, ending five-month decline

SIP, MUTUAL FUND

Equity MF inflow rises 24% to ₹23,587 cr, breaks 5-month declining streak

Premiummutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Indian Hotels, nine midcaps move to largecap basket in Amfi reshuffle

Premiumsebi

Market regulator Sebi nudges mutual funds to push bite-sized SIPs

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Sundaram MF to launch multi-factor fund; Crizac raises nearly ₹258 crore

Topics : Mutual Fund SBI Mutual Fund SBI Life Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon