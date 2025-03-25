Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Schengen, US, Egypt or UAE: Top summer 2025 travel picks for Indians

Schengen, US, Egypt or UAE: Top summer 2025 travel picks for Indians

Atlys has reported a 68% rise in visa applications compared to the same period last year, pointing to a busy travel season ahead

travel, vacation

Visa applications jumped 45.5% in 2024 over 2023, with countries like Dubai, Egypt, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia seeing year-on-year growth ranging from 22% to 51%. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Summer vacations are just around the corner. This year, which country would you like to visit? Visa processing platform Atlys has reported a 68% rise in visa applications compared to the same period last year, pointing to a busy travel season ahead.
 
According to Atlys, visa applications jumped 45.5% in 2024 over 2023, with countries like Dubai, Egypt, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia seeing year-on-year growth ranging from 22% to 51%.
 
The trend appears to be continuing into the summer of 2025. Atlys said Schengen countries, the USA and the UAE are shaping up to be the most booked destinations this season based on early application data.
 
 
Addressing the uncertainty around US visas, Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys, clarified, "Our insights are based on early bookings from December, January, and February, which showed the US as one of the top destinations. Since US visas take time to process and approve, travellers often book well in advance. However, we recognise that ongoing uncertainties and heightened scrutiny may cause preferences to shift, and other destinations could rise in popularity.
 
Gen Z drives travel interest

Also Read

Italy, Venice

Italy's biometric rule to increase Schengen visa travel costs for Indians

Schengen Zone

Schengen visa: Travel to Bulgaria and Romania could get easier by 2025

Germany Flag

Germany over Spain! Higher Schengen visa approval rate draws more Indians

Indira IVF

Indira IVF Hospital withdraws IPO plans, scraps draft papers with Sebi

Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali, and her sister, Sumita Salve, met with an accident

Sonu Sood's wife, her nephew injured in a car accident, actor reacts

 
Much of this interest is coming from Gen Z travellers, who prefer shorter, more immersive trips. Indonesia, Egypt and Japan are among the top choices for younger travellers looking for experience-led journeys.
 
“We’re seeing a surge not only in the number of applications but also in the diversity of destinations Indians are curious about,” said Nahta. “This uptick reflects a collective desire to explore cultures, try new experiences, and make the most of their vacation time. Whether it’s seasoned adventurers checking off bucket-list countries or first-time explorers seeking convenience and affordability, it’s clear that travel is evolving into a true lifestyle priority.”
 
First-time travellers and multi-country trips
 
Atlys said it is also seeing more interest from first-time international travellers. Countries such as Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan are gaining attention for their easier visa processes and lower travel costs.
 
Another trend the visa processing firm is tracking is the rise of multi-country summer trips. More travellers are using Schengen visas to plan extended European itineraries that include countries like France, Spain and Italy. The idea, Atlys says, is to make the most of a single visa and affordable flights by combining destinations in one go.
 
What is a Schengen visa?
 
A Schengen visa is a permit that allows non-EU nationals to visit the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. It is a short-stay visa that is issued by a Schengen member state.
 
Types of Schengen visas
Single-entry visa: Allows you to enter the Schengen area once
Multiple-entry visa: Allows you to enter the Schengen area multiple times for the duration of the visa
Airport transit visa: Allows you to connect through the international transit area of an airport in the Schengen area
 
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, and more.
 
US visitor visa concerns
 
In the case of the US, travellers must note that visa checks don’t end at approval in the US. The Trump administration has reinforced its strict immigration stance, confirming through its official X account that visa holders are under continuous monitoring even after their visas are issued.  
 
“The visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. Visa holders are continuously monitored to ensure they comply with all US laws and immigration rules,” the US Department of State posted on X on Wednesday. It added that those who fail to abide by the rules could face visa revocation or deportation.

More From This Section

investment

How goal-based investments are taking a front seat in wealth management

Dubai, UAE

Dubai visit visa isn't for work: Rules every UAE traveller should know

ram mandir, ayodhya

Donations to Ayodhya Ram Mandir can help you save taxes: Here is how

Suryakumar Yadav

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, wife buy 2 luxury flats in Mumbai for Rs 21 cr

tax

Old and new tax regimes: How to choose the best option for saving money

Topics : Schengen visa summer vacation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon