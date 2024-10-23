Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Germany over Spain! Higher Schengen visa approval rate draws more Indians

Germany over Spain! Higher Schengen visa approval rate draws more Indians

So far this year, around 175,000 Indian tourists have visited Germany between January and July, contributing to 5,23,076 overnight stays

Germany Flag

Image: Shutter Stock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany is expecting a 10 per cent increase in Indian tourist arrivals next year, the German National Tourism Board (GNTB) said on Tuesday. Petra Hedorfer, CEO of GNTB, expressed confidence in achieving this target, stating, "I am quite hopeful that we will reach one million overnight stays this year (by Indian tourists) and an additional 100,000 nights next year, so an additional 10 per cent in 2025," as reported by news agency PTI.

So far this year, around 175,000 Indian tourists have visited Germany between January and July, contributing to 5,23,076 overnight stays. In 2023, over 232,000 Indian tourists visited the country, with expectations that the numbers will continue to rise. A major factor supporting this rise is Germany's favourable Schengen visa approval rate for Indian applicants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Hedorfer highlighted the steady growth of Indian travellers to Germany, particularly post-pandemic. In 2023, Indian tourists made 8,26,000 overnight stays in hotels and guesthouses, marking a 33 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

Germany as a tourist destination

The GNTB, representing Germany under the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, focuses on promoting the country as an attractive tourist spot. Indian tourists have consistently shown increased interest in visiting Germany, and Hedorfer believes this upward trend will persist in 2025.

"We are expecting a 10 per cent-plus for next year from your market," she added when asked about the forecast for Indian tourist numbers in 2025.

Schengen visa rejection rate for Indian travellers

More From This Section

baby, child

Health insurance for a newborn: Why it's needed, what does it provide

hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach

Avg data breach cost hit Rs 19 cr in 2024; 16% Indians know privacy rights

Office, Office space

Average office rents in India cross pre-pandemic levels for the first time

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI expands alert list, names 13 unauthorised forex trading platforms

Rural consumption

'Nifty Consumption Index outperformed broader market over several cycles'


Another factor supporting this rise in Indian tourist numbers is Germany's favourable Schengen visa approval rate for Indian applicants. In 2022, the rejection rate for Schengen visa applications from Indian travellers to Germany was 11.2 per cent, making it one of the more welcoming Schengen destinations for Indian visitors, as noted by Schengenvisainfo.com.

Germany processed over 76,000 Schengen visa applications from Indians in 2022, securing its position as one of the top destinations for Indian applicants within the Schengen zone.

Top Schengen destinations for Indian applicants (2020-2022)

France: 205,855 applications
Switzerland: 147,495 applications
Germany: 127,594 applications
Spain: 104,119 applications
Netherlands: 80,016 applications
Italy: 58,570 applications
Greece: 36,370 applications
Sweden: 33,684 applications
Austria: 30,458 applications
Belgium: 29,849 applications
Hungary: 21,809 applications
Norway: 21,339 applications
Denmark: 13,775 applications
Poland: 12,815 applications
Finland: 10,750 applications
Czechia: 9,548 applications
Portugal: 8,138 applications
Iceland: 3,656 applications
Slovenia: 3,083 applications
Luxembourg: 2,911 applications
Estonia: 2,438 applications
Malta: 1,997 applications

Cost of Schengen visa

For Indian travellers, the current Schengen visa fee is €80 for adults. This fee applies to short-stay visas, allowing travel within the Schengen Area for up to 90 days. Children aged 6 to 12 pay a reduced fee of €40, while children under 6 years old are exempt. There may be additional service fees depending on whether travellers apply through a visa service provider like VFS Global, with costs ranging from €20 to €30 based on the selected services.

Also Read

Italy

Study in Italy: A complete guide to fee, cost of living for Indian students

Canada

Explained: Drop in Indian student applications to cost Canada billions

indonesia

Now, Indians, 96 others can get Indonesia e-Visa on Arrival via VFS Global

real estate

Limit small and medium Reit exposure at 5% till they develop track record

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada Express Entry: 648 invitations issued in province-specific draw

Topics : Personal Finance Germany Schengen visa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon