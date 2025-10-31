Friday, October 31, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SGB 2019-20-VI investors to bag 200% return as RBI sets redemption price

SGB 2019-20-VI investors to bag 200% return as RBI sets redemption price

Central bank sets redemption price at Rs 11,992 per gram, based on the average closing price of gold of 999 purity

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Representative Picture

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Investors in Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2019–20 Series VI are set to get more than 200 per cent return after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced it will allow premature redemption for the scheme issued on October 30, 2019.
 
Applications will be allowed after October 30, marking the end of the fifth year of the eight-year bond term. According to notification by the central bank, premature redemption on interest payment dates is permitted after the fifth year. The RBI has set the redemption price at Rs 11,992 per gram, based on the average closing price of gold of 999 purity published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for October 27–29, 2025.
 
 
This redemption window offers investors a chance to cash out before maturity while benefiting from the strong appreciation in gold prices since 2019.
 

Rs 3,785 to Rs 11,992: 217 per cent gain

 
When this SGB tranche was first issued in October 2019, the issue price stood at Rs 3,785 per gram for investors applying online (Rs 3,835 for offline investors).
 
At the upcoming redemption value of Rs 11,992, investors would see:

Also Read

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

304% returns on 2018 gold bonds as RBI clears early exit: Details here

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Gold bonds maturing in July delivering over 200% returns: Check details

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank hits 52-week high; stock rallies 9% on heavy volumes

Gold

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Gold today; key levels to watch

Mark Matthews, MD & head of research for Asia at Julius Baer

Stock Market LIVE: Indian markets 'fairly priced', says Mark Matthews; Sensex off day's low

 
Absolute return: Rs 8,207 per gram
 
Total return: 217 per cent over six years
 
Interest benefit: An additional 2.5 per cent per annum, paid semi-annually, till redemption
 
In simple terms, a Rs 1 lakh investment in this tranche could now be worth nearly Rs 3.17 lakh, excluding the interest component.
 

What investors should do

 
Bondholders who wish to opt for early redemption must follow these key steps:
 
Check your SGB series and issue date – only the 2019–20 Series VI bonds are eligible this time.
 
Submit a redemption request to your bank, post office, or authorised agent before the deadline announced by them.
 
Ensure bank account details are updated, as redemption proceeds and final interest will be credited directly.
 

Why SGBs remain a safe bet

 
SGBs continue to attract long-term investors seeking a gold-linked return without storage or purity concerns. While there is market risk if gold prices fall, the principal value is linked to gold prices, not fixed in rupees, meaning investors retain exposure to the underlying metal’s value.

More From This Section

RBI

RBI 'set to' exchange old Rs 500, Rs 2,000 notes is false information

exchange-traded funds, ETF

Sectoral ETFs: Invest if you anticipate turnaround in beaten-down sectorpremium

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds

Use passive funds in portfolio for broad-based, low-cost, stable allocationpremium

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann

PFRDA chief calls for more awareness, tax support to expand NPS reach

Dahlias, DLF Dahlias

Rs 380 crore Gurugram deal: Delhi-NCR tycoon picks 4 DLF Dahlias flats

Topics : Sovereign gold bonds BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon