Smallcap funds are rising: Should investors raise the exposure now?

What is driving the rally

One factor is strong earnings growth.

"Stronger fourth-quarter financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26) earnings growth in smallcap companies, compared with largecap companies, has supported the rally," says Vinit Sambre, head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund.

Resilient earnings in select pockets such as exports, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), renewables, capital goods and energy have helped prices catch up with fundamentals.

Sentiment has improved on expectations of a possible resolution to the US-Iran conflict. Concerns around a sustained escalation in crude oil prices have declined. Healthy domestic investor inflows have supported the smallcap category.

"Government support through capital expenditure and production-linked incentive (PLI) initiatives has provided underlying earnings visibility," says Rohit Tandon, senior fund manager, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Several smallcap companies are benefiting from structural growth opportunities across manufacturing, power-related capital expenditure, financialisation, healthcare and discretionary consumption.

"The earlier market correction made valuations more reasonable in select areas such as financials, consumer discretionary, agri-inputs and speciality chemicals," says Sambre. It also improved the risk-reward equation.

Negative factors that could obstruct the rally

The biggest risk is a moderation in earnings growth. The sustainability of the rally will ultimately depend on companies delivering in line with elevated market expectations.

"Earnings disappointments in businesses where valuations have moved ahead of fundamentals could restrict further upside," says Sambre.

Smallcap companies are also sensitive to macroeconomic variables such as interest rates, inflation and borrowing costs. Higher inflation, rising input costs or weaker demand could put pressure on margins and profitability.

AI-led disruption could affect employment, income growth and consumption.

Liquidity remains a key driver.

"Continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and tightening liquidity could restrict further gains," says Sambre.

"While valuations have corrected, they are still not cheap on an absolute basis," says Tandon.

Why invest in smallcap funds

Smallcap funds give investors access to businesses that can grow much faster than the broader economy.

"They provide early access to potential future leaders and to India's broader structural growth story," says Tandon.

Many smallcap businesses operate in niche, underpenetrated or emerging segments.

"These businesses can have a long runway for market-share gains and earnings growth," says Sambre.

Smallcap funds also offer exposure to structural growth themes that may not yet be adequately represented in largecap indices, such as electronics manufacturing, digital commerce, health insurance, capital-market platforms and specialised industrial businesses.

Smallcap funds also offer opportunities to generate alpha because of lower analyst coverage and market inefficiencies.

"Experienced fund managers have greater opportunities to identify attractive businesses and outperform benchmarks over a market cycle," says Jiral Mehta, senior manager-research, FundsIndia.

They also enable investors to diversify their portfolios because their return drivers are different from those of largecaps.

This category has also garnered a favourable track record.

"Historical evidence suggests that a reasonable number of actively managed smallcap funds have consistently outperformed their benchmark indices over longer periods," says Mehta.

Investor interest in smallcap funds is also supported by the availability of opportunities in a universe that remains relatively under-researched compared with largecap companies. This gives active fund managers scope to identify quality businesses and generate alpha over the benchmark.

Risks of smallcap funds

Smallcap business models tend to be more exposed to technological disruption, changes in industry structure and rising competitive intensity. Smallcap companies are generally more volatile and more vulnerable to company-specific setbacks than largecap businesses.

"These companies may also have limited management depth and weaker access to capital," says Sambre.

Execution and leverage risks are more pronounced in the smallcap segment.

"Business quality varies widely, with many companies having limited track records, weaker balance sheets or governance challenges," says Tandon.

Return outcomes in smallcaps tend to be skewed, with a small number of winners driving overall performance.

"Liquidity risk is also higher, especially in stressed market phases when exits can become difficult," says Tandon. Earnings in smallcap companies can be more cyclical and less predictable.

During periods of abundant liquidity, valuations may rise sharply.

"They can also correct significantly when sentiment weakens or liquidity tightens," says Sambre.

Are they right for you?

Smallcap funds suit investors with a high tolerance for volatility.

"They also suit those with a long investment horizon and the ability to manage drawdowns," says Tandon.

These funds are best avoided by investors with a low-risk appetite or a short investment horizon. They are also unsuitable for investors who need capital stability or predictable returns.

"Investors who may need liquidity in the next three to five years should consider more diversified categories before allocating to smallcaps," says Aparna Shanker, chief investment officer-equity, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

"Those uncomfortable with temporary drawdowns, periods of underperformance or significant fluctuations in returns should keep exposure limited and aligned with their overall risk profile," says Sambre.

First-time equity investors or those uncomfortable with volatility should also avoid this category.

Advice to new investors

New investors should avoid making decisions solely on the basis of recent performance.

Those who want to enter should stagger exposure through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or systematic transfer plans (STPs) instead of trying to time the market.

"This approach can help them navigate volatility and average out purchase costs over time," says Shanker.

Investors should keep the allocation measured within the overall portfolio. They should align it with their risk appetite and financial goals.

"Maintaining a seven- to 10-year horizon is essential," says Shanker.

Advice to existing investors

Existing investors should avoid reacting to short-term performance cycles, whether weak or strong. Those who entered with realistic expectations and a long-term perspective should not let short-term market movements drive their decisions.

Periods of underperformance are a natural part of investing in smallcaps.

"Some of the strongest returns in smallcaps have historically followed phases of consolidation and market pessimism," says Shanker.

Existing investors should focus on asset allocation.

"They may consider trimming exposure if the recent rally has skewed their portfolio balance," says Tejas Sheth, equity fund manager, Axis Mutual Fund.

They should revisit their original investment objective and assess whether their financial goals remain unchanged. They should also continue with a disciplined investment approach and stay committed to long-term goals instead of timing exits.

Checks before investing

Investors should evaluate the fund manager's track record across market cycles. They should also check consistency of performance, the fund house's research capabilities, the stock-selection framework and the fund's risk-management processes.

They should review portfolio diversification.

"Check whether the fund focuses on companies with strong business models, sound governance standards and scalable growth opportunities," says Shanker.

The fund's approach to liquidity management also needs close attention.

Finally, investors should assess whether the fund aligns with their overall asset allocation.