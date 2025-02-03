Business Standard

Sonakshi Sinha sells flat in Mumbai 's Bandra for Rs 22.5 cr: Square Yards

Sonakshi Sinha sells flat in Mumbai 's Bandra for Rs 22.5 cr: Square Yards

Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that the same apartment was bought by Sonakshi Sinha in March 2020 for Rs 14 crore and was recently sold for Rs 22.50 cr.

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly sold her apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 22.50 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in January 2025.
 
The property sold by Sinha is located in 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring 4 BHK apartments. As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 391.2 sq. m. (4,211 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 430.32 sq. m. (4,632 sq. ft.). It also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.35 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
 
 
According to Square Yards Project Data Intelligence, a total of eight transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 76 crore were registered with IGR in 81 Aureate between February 2024 and January 2025. Currently, the average resale property price for a 4BHK in the project stands at Rs. 51,636 per sq.ft. while the average monthly asking rent is Rs 8.5 lakh.
 
Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that the same apartment was bought by Sonakshi Sinha in March 2020 for Rs 14 crore  and was recently sold for Rs 22.50 crore, reflecting a 61% appreciation in value since the purchase. Notably, Sinha owns one more apartment in 81 Aureate, as per IGR property registration records.
 
Bandra’s proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s key commercial hub, makes it an attractive residential option for corporate executives and business owners seeking minimal commute times. Connectivity is a major advantage, with the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, international airport, and the upcoming metro enhancing accessibility. Bollywood stars such as Suniel Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, along with sports personalities like KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, have also acquired properties in this neighbourhood.
 
Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in 2010 with the blockbuster film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan, which earned her widespread recognition. In 2024, Sinha played the dual characters of courtesan mother and daughter in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Heeramandi. Sinha has co-founded a beauty brand named 'SOEZI' which features a wide array of press-on nails.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

