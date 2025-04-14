Monday, April 14, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / South Delhi, luxe realty, 20%+ returns: Decoding GGF's investment strategy

South Delhi, luxe realty, 20%+ returns: Decoding GGF's investment strategy

Golden Growth Fund is bringing institutional strategy to India's most exclusive real estate markets with its boutique AIF.

Lutyens

Given their scarcity, JLL projects properties in Lutyens Bungalow Zone will come up for sale only once a year over the next 4 to 5 years. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), has announced its second high-profile land acquisition—this time in the elite Neeti Bagh neighborhood of South Delhi. And investors, particularly those seeking quality exposure to luxury real estate, should take note.
 
South Delhi’s real estate is known for its scarcity value. With only around 18,500 privately owned residential plots, most of which are tied up in family legacies or encumbered titles, acquiring clear, developable land is a feat in itself. The Neeti Bagh parcel, measuring 7,560 sq. ft., is one such rare find.
 
The land parcel  will have only four apartments in Basement+Stilt+4Floors. Each boutique apartment of size approximately 6000 sq. ft. will have all the comforts of modernity that matches the taste of the neo-rich like steam, sauna, jacuzzi, private swimming pool, landscaped area, designer fittings, Italian flooring among others.
 
 
Each apartment will have a separate entrance and an elevator for exclusivity and privacy.
 
South Delhi has around 18,500 privately owned residential plots, categorised as A, B, C and others by MCD, with current market value of Rs 5.65 lakh crore, presenting a huge opportunity for project development.

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Unsold affordable units drop 19% in top 7 cities in Q1 CY25, bucking slump

Golden growth fund, GGF

Golden Growth Fund buys land parcel in South Delhi, eyes ₹100 crore revenue

PremiumSahil Vachani, MD & CEO, Max Estates

Focused on becoming clear number 2 brand in NCR: Max Estates' Sahil Vachani

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

HDFC Capital creates ₹1.5K cr platform with Eldeco, aims ₹11K cr revenue

W S Habib

W S Habib takes over as CREDAI Tamil Nadu president for 2025-27 term

 
The average price of plots in Category A colonies range from Rs 7-15 lakh per sq. yd. while the average price in Category B colonies range from Rs 6-12 lakh per sq. yd.
 
The average price of plots in Neeti Bagh today stands at approximately 12 lakh per sq. yd.
 
“The Fund has received a very good response. GGF is the only fund that is focussed on South Delhi real estate market and that gives us the first-mover advantage in this vast landscape of South and Lutyens Delhi," said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.
 
The Fund recently announced the launch of luxury floors in Anand Niketan, the construction of which is progressing at a brisk pace. The project is being developed by Grovy India, a BSE-listed real estate company.
 
"We are excited to launch our second project in Neeti Bagh after the overwhelming response we received from our inaugural project in Anand Niketan. GGF has already received 25% commitment of the investment amount in Neeti Bagh project and we aim to deliver an IRR of 20% plus," said Jalan.
 
“The South Delhi market is an end-user driven market with limited inventory and less-to-no price volatility as compared to NCR making it an ideal destination for those looking to make safe investments in real estate. To add to this, the growing need to elevate to homes with high-end amenities, rising number of nuclear families and desire to upgrade to a posher colony have driven the demand for luxury floors especially amongst the wealthy doctors, lawyers, businessmen, start-up founders, NRIs etc. in South Delhi," added Jalan.
 
Golden Growth Fund is a category II Real Estate focussed Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), a unique financial vehicle specifically designed for real estate investments in South & Lutyens' Delhi, the most posh colonies in India. 
 
GGF pools capital from multiple investors to acquire a diversified portfolio of real estate assets minimizing risks while maximizing potential returns. With a much shorter gestation period of 1.5 years, it allows investors to participate in the upscale and affluent neighbourhood with thriving commercial hubs, robust amenities and infrastructure of South and Lutyens’ Delhi.
     

More From This Section

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank cuts saving account interest rate, now offers 2.75 per cent

US Visa

US Visa Bulletin May 2025: EB-5 green card for Indians delayed 6 months

Investors need to fine tune investment strategy to tackle rising rates

Beat capital gains tax via 183 days UAE stay? Nilesh Shah flags loophole

stock market trading

Invested right before market crash? History says you will still make money

Premiuminvesting, investment, markets, trading

Exiting the markets now could prove costly as you may miss the rebound

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon