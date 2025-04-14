Monday, April 14, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Unsold affordable units drop 19% in top 7 cities in Q1 CY25, bucking slump

Unsold affordable units drop 19% in top 7 cities in Q1 CY25, bucking slump

Luxury segment sees 24% surge in unsold units over robust supply, inventory pile-up

Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After years of a post-pandemic slump in demand, unsold inventory in the affordable housing segment across the top seven cities fell by 19 per cent in the January to March period of calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), according to a report from real estate consultancy firm Anarock.
 
The report stated that unsold inventory in the segment declined from 1.40 lakh units at the end of Q1 2024 to 1.13 lakh units at the end of Q1 2025.
 
Among the top seven cities, Bengaluru led the recovery, recording a sharp 51 per cent drop in unsold affordable stock from 6,736 units in Q1 2024 to 3,323 units in Q1 2025.
   
This was followed by Chennai, which saw a 44 per cent drop, and Pune at 28 per cent. Only Hyderabad witnessed a 9 per cent increase in unsold inventory in the affordable segment.
 
This comes even as affordable housing — priced at less than Rs 40 lakh — had suffered post the Covid-19 pandemic, with buyers in this segment adopting a cautious approach and both new supply and sales declining in recent years.

Anarock group chairman Anuj Puri said the affordable segment faced the sharpest pandemic fallout, with its share in total housing sales dropping from 38 per cent in 2019 to 18 per cent in 2024, and its share in new supply falling from 40 per cent to 16 per cent over the same period.
 
He added that the decline in unsold stock indicates sustained demand led by end users.
 
The mid-sized segment, priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80 lakh, also saw a 10 per cent fall in unsold units — from 1.75 lakh units at the end of Q1 2024 to 1.58 lakh units in the current period.
 
In contrast, luxury housing units priced over Rs 1.5 crore witnessed a 24 per cent surge in unsold inventory, rising from 91,125 units at the end of Q1 2024 to over 1.13 lakh units in Q1 2025, driven by robust demand and inventory pile-up.
 
“The segment saw unsold inventory pile up due to increased supply and cautious investor sentiment amid the ongoing global economic uncertainty,” Puri said.
 
According to Anarock data, luxury housing gained momentum after the pandemic, with its share in total sales increasing from 7 per cent in 2019 to 26 per cent in 2024, and its share in new supply doubling from 11 per cent to 26 per cent.
 
Puri said the stock build-up in the luxury segment — the best performing segment in the past two to three years — is largely due to significant supply additions over the last one to two years.
 
Among the top seven cities, Kolkata and the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest increase in unsold luxury inventory, at 96 per cent and 78 per cent respectively. Bengaluru followed, with a 57 per cent rise.
 
Only Chennai and Pune saw their unsold luxury stock decline during the period, by 4 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.
 
As of Q1 2025-end, a cumulative total of around 5.60 lakh units remained unsold across the top seven cities. Of this, around 1.13 lakh units were in the affordable housing category, while the luxury segment accounted for approximately 1.13 lakh units as well, the Anarock report stated.
 
Together, these two segments accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the total unsold inventory.
 
Unsold Stock Across Top 7 Cities
Budget Categories Stock as of Q1 2025-end (Units) Stock as of Q1 2024-end (Units) % Change
<INR 40 lakh 1,12,744 1,39,905 -19%
INR 40 lakh - INR 80 Lakh 1,57,741 1,74,572 -10%
INR 80 lakh - INR 1.5 Cr 1,76,130 1,75,293 0%
>INR 1.5 Cr 1,13,193 91,125 24%
Total 5,59,808 5,80,895 -4%
Source: ANAROCK Research
 
City-wise Dynamics
Unsold Affordable Stock Across Top 7 Cities (<INR 40 Lakh)
City Q1 2025-end Q1 2024-end % Change
NCR 25,105 32,189 -22%
MMR 53,942 60,783 -11%
Bangalore 3,323 6,736 -51%
Pune 14,686 20,522 -28%
Hyderabad 1,815 1,660 9%
Chennai 1,090 1,946 -44%
Kolkata 12,783 16,069 -20%
Total 1,12,744 1,39,905 -19%
Source: ANAROCK Research
 

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

