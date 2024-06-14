Australia is a popular choice for Indian students, with over 120,000 studying there in 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

If you’re considering studying abroad, Australia is likely on your list. It is a popular choice for Indian students, with over 120,000 studying there in 2024. The appeal? High-ranking universities and a fantastic post-study work environment.

Sachin Jain, Country Manager for ETS India and South Asia, points out, "With nine Australian universities amongst the top 100 global universities as per the latest QS World University Rankings, Australia offers world-class higher education and post-study work opportunities."

Cost of living

But what about the costs? According to Saurabh Arora, CEO & Founder of University Living, on average, living expenses in Australia is about Rs 11,63,524 per year. This includes tuition fees, accommodation, and everyday expenses. Planning your finances well is key to a stress-free experience.

Early planning is crucial

Thanks to better financial literacy, many parents start planning for their child’s education right from birth. Vinnaayak Mehta, Founder of Infinity Group, advises, “To manage education costs effectively, it’s essential to adopt a proactive investment approach, starting early to harness the benefits of compounding.”

Before making any decisions, you need to research and plan for major expenses:

- Tuition fees

- Accommodation

- Living expenses

Australia’s fee structure

Saurabh Goel, CEO & Co-Founder of Amber, breaks it down: “The fee structure for prominent colleges varies widely depending on the program and institution. Undergraduate degrees can cost between AU$ 20,000 to AU$ 45,000 per year. For postgraduate degrees, the annual fees range from AU$ 22,000 to AU$ 50,000. Doctoral degrees typically fall between AU$ 20,000 to AU$ 42,000 annually. For example, at the Australian National University (ANU), international undergraduate students pay between AU$ 42,560 and AU$ 47,940 per year, depending on their course of study.”

The fee structure:

Undergraduate degrees: AU$ 20,000 to AU$ 45,000 per year (Rs 11,04,292 to Rs 24,84,659)

Postgraduate degrees: AU$ 22,000 to AU$ 50,000 per year (Rs 12,14,722 to Rs 27,60,732)

Doctoral degrees: AU$ 20,000 to AU$ 42,000 per year (Rs 11,04,292 to Rs 23,19,015)

Additional costs

In addition to tuition and accommodation, other living expenses can add up.

Saurabh Arora notes, “Food costs range from AU $80 to AU$150 per week, while transportation expenses typically fall between AU $30 to AU $70 per week. Books and supplies can average AU$ 500 to AU $1,000 per year. Personal expenses can vary widely, ranging from AU$ 50 to AU$ 150 per week.”

Impact of currency fluctuations on your budget

Let us understand how the change in the college fee for Puneet, an Indian student, works due to currency fluctuation:

Exchange rates:

June 14, 2022:

1 AU$ = Rs 53.6847

June 14, 2024:

1 AU$ = Rs 55.30

College fee in 2022:



Puneet paid AU$ 30,000 or Rs 16,10,541 per annum for his college in Australia.

College fee in 2024:

Puneet paid AU$ 30,000 or Rs 16,59,000 per annum for his college in Australia.

Due to the weakening of the Indian Rupee against the Australia dollar, the same college fee increased.

Student budget calculator

Many universities offer student budget calculators on their websites. These tools help you estimate your annual expenditures by inputting your chosen university or prospective study location, providing a breakdown of costs including tuition, accommodation, food, transportation, and other personal expenses.

Funding options

The Indian Student Mobility Report 2023-24 lists several scholarships, including:

Australian National University Scholarships

University of Technology Sydney Scholarships

Deakin University Scholarships

University of Sydney Scholarships

University of Melbourne Scholarships

University of Queensland Scholarships

Macquarie University Scholarships

University of Adelaide Scholarships

Monash University Scholarships

University of Western Australia Scholarships

University of New South Wales Scholarships

Social scholarship by University Living

“These scholarships cover tuition fees and provide a stipend for living costs,” says Saurabh Arora.

Accommodation and costs

There are approximately 76,500 beds available for international students in Australia, according to the ISMR 2023-24. “On-campus beds account for 10,601, while off-campus beds account for 65,899," says Arora.

“On-campus beds include university-managed accommodation and PBSA (Purpose Built Student Accommodation). Off-campus options include PBSA, private apartments, and homestays. The average price per week per bed in cities like Greater Sydney, Greater Melbourne, and Canberra ranges between $200 to $300.”

Living expenses by city: Cost variations

Living costs in Australia vary significantly by city.

Subhakar Alapati, Founder Director of Global Tree Overseas Education Consultants, explains, “Living costs in prominent cities like Sydney and Melbourne are notably higher compared to regional or smaller cities such as Perth, Hobart, or Adelaide. For instance, in 2024, the average annual living cost for a student in Sydney is around AU$ 24,000, while in Melbourne, it is about AU$ 22,000. These costs include accommodation, food, transport, and other essential expenses. In contrast, living expenses in smaller cities are lower, averaging around AU$ 18,000 per year.”

Over the past five years, living costs have risen more in larger cities due to inflating accommodation and food prices. Alapati adds, “From 2019 to 2024, Sydney saw a cumulative increase of around 15% in living costs, driven by significant hikes in housing and transportation expenses. In contrast, the rise in living costs in smaller cities like Adelaide and Hobart has been relatively moderate, around 10% over the same period.”

Here’s a quick look at average monthly living costs:

Sydney: AU$ 2,000 to AU$ 2,500 (Rs 1,10,407 to 1,37,990)

Rent: AU$ 500/week

Utilities: AU$ 200/month

Transport: AU$ 150/month

Melbourne: AU$ 1,800 to AU$ 2,000 (Rs 99,353 to Rs 1,10,407)

Rent: AU$ 400/week

Utilities: AU$ 180/month

Transport: AU$ 145/month

Brisbane: AU$ 2,000 to AU$ 2,500 (Rs 1,10,407 to 1,37,990)

Rent: AU$ 400/week

Utilities: AU$ 170/month

Transport: AU$ 120/month

Perth: AU$ 2,000 to AU$ 2,500 (Rs 1,10,407 to 1,37,990)

Adelaide: AU$ 1,800 to AU$ 2,300 (Rs 99,353 to Rs 1,26,951)

Rent: AU$ 350/week

Utilities: AU$ 160/month

Transport: AU$ 100/month

Saurabh Goel elaborates, “In cities like Sydney and Melbourne, expect to pay more for rent and living expenses, whereas smaller cities like Adelaide offer more affordable options.”

Part-time work opportunities

You can work part-time while studying in Australia. These jobs usually pay between AU$ 15-35 per hour and can help cover 50 to 100 per cent of your expenses. Part-time work not only provides financial support but also helps you gain valuable skills. During holidays, you can work up to 40 hours per week, which can significantly boost your income.

Top-ranking Australian universities

According to QS World University Rankings 2025:

1. The University of Melbourne

2. The University of Sydney

3. The University of New South Wales

4. Australian National University

5. Monash University

6. University of Queensland

7. University of Western Australia

8. University of Adelaide

9. University of Technology Sydney

10. RMIT University

11. Macquarie University

12. University of Wollongong

13. Curtin University

14. University of Newcastle, Australia

15. Deakin University