Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Swiss small towns are now India's winter obsession, Tier-2 drives 63% surge

Swiss small towns are now India's winter obsession, Tier-2 drives 63% surge

Thrillophilia reports 63% surge in small-town Switzerland bookings as Honeymooners/Tier-2 India fuels "quiet luxury" demand

Switzerland

Image: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Switzerland has long been a dream destination for Indian travellers — but the way Indians are experiencing the Alps is changing fast. And this winter, it’s being led not by metros, but by Tier-2 India and honeymooning couples searching for “quiet luxury” and postcard-perfect Alpine towns away from the tourist rush.
 
According to Thrillophilia, an AI-powered travel platform, Indian bookings for Switzerland are up 41% year-on-year, while bookings in smaller Swiss towns — think Grindelwald, Gstaad, Pontresina, Andermatt and Meiringen-Hasliberg — have surged 63% for December–February stays. Destinations once known only to seasoned European travellers are now seeing demand from monied families, first-time Europe travellers, and newlyweds looking for storybook romance.
 
 
Honeymooners lead the shift — and they’re spending more
 
Honeymooners form 38% of Thrillophilia’s Swiss winter travellers. Of them, 64% prefer small-town stays, with an average trip costing ₹2.7–3.4 lakh per couple — a 12% jump year-on-year.
 
Their checklist now includes:

Chalet stays with mountain views
 
Quiet, walkable villages
 
Fondue dinners & Christmas markets
 
Glacier Express, Bernina Express & GoldenPass scenic trains
 
Night-sledging, spa nights & private sleigh rides
 
The average stay? 7–8 nights — long enough to experience the Alps slowly.
 
Tier-2 India is discovering luxury the European way
 
Cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Coimbatore, Kochi, Chandigarh and Surat now contribute 38% of winter bookings — up from 27% last year.
 
This isn’t the Europe of whirlwind bus tours and bucket-list selfies. It’s quiet luxury, mountain bakeries, slow mornings, and curated experiences.
 
Digital exposure, rising disposable incomes and better flight connectivity have democratised Europe's dreamy winters — and Tier-2 India wants the same high-touch travel perks big-city travellers enjoy.
 
“We’re seeing India’s evolving travel palette,” said Abhishek Daga, Co-founder, Thrillophilia. “Today’s traveller wants to experience the Alps differently, less crowds, more connection. The Swiss winter story is no longer about a checklist of landmarks, but about slow mornings, local bakeries, scenic train rides, and boutique stays that offer quiet luxury without the noise.”
 
The Rise of the ‘Offbeat Switzerland’
The report spotlights a decisive tilt towards ‘offbeat Switzerland’, with travellers prioritizing authentic settings, mountain-town ambience, and better access to winter activities. The most-searched experiences include Christmas markets (31%), fondue or igloo dinners (47%), night-sledging (22%), and horse-drawn sleigh rides in the Engadin (19%).
 
Among honeymooners, who form 38% of all Swiss winter travellers, 64% now prefer small-town bases, with an average spend per couple between ₹2.7–3.4 lakh, up 12% YoY. The average trip length stands at 7-8 nights, and more than half (58%) of these trips include at least one iconic scenic rail journey like the Glacier Express, Bernina Express, or GoldenPass Line.
 
Planning Ahead, Traveling Smart
With travellers planning further in advance, the median lead time for winter bookings has risen to 54 days, compared to 49 days last year. The peak check-in weeks remain December 20–January 5 (Christmas–New Year) and February 8–23 (Valentine’s and mid-term breaks).
 
Small-Town Stars of Winter 2025–26
Grindelwald – First Cliff Walk, night-sledging to Bort, cosy chalet stays
 
Gstaad – Chalet-core luxury, fondue gondolas, boutique promenades
 
Pontresina (Engadin) – Sleigh rides, spa evenings, and quiet luxe
 
Andermatt–Sedrun – Glacier-fed scenery, SkiArena variety, design-forward hotels
 
Meiringen–Hasliberg – Family-friendly skiing and Sherlock Holmes trails
 

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

