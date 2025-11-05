Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jeevan Pramaan 2025: EPFO pensioners get free doorstep service via IPPB

Jeevan Pramaan 2025: EPFO pensioners get free doorstep service via IPPB

India Post Payments Bank to offer facility for millions of EPS retirees

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that people availing of Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS-95) can generate their digital life certificates (DLCs), also known as Jeevan Pramaan, right from home, free of cost. The service will be provided through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and aims to simplify pension verification for retirees.
 

Doorstep digital verification made simple

 
EPFO has partnered with IPPB to allow pensioners to submit their life certificate digitally using Aadhaar-enabled biometric or face authentication. This doorstep facility removes the need for elderly pensioners to visit EPFO offices or banks to prove their continued eligibility for pension.
 
 
Under the initiative:
 
  • Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) will visit pensioners at their homes. 
  • They will use IPPB’s biometric devices or mobile-based face authentication to generate the DLC instantly. 
  • The pensioner will receive an SMS confirmation upon successful submission.

No service charge for pensioners

 
The entire cost of generating the Digital Life Certificate will be borne by EPFO, making the service completely free for pensioners. Both IPPB and non-IPPB customers can use this facility without any doorstep banking charge. 

How to use the service

 
To generate a Jeevan Pramaan certificate from home, pensioners can:

  • Contact their nearest post office, local postman, or GDS. 
  • Book a doorstep visit through the Post Info app or at the official portal https://ccc.cept.gov.in/ServiceRequest/request.aspx.
 
Pensioners need to keep the following details ready:
 
  • Aadhaar number linked to their pension account 
  • Pension Payment Order (PPO) number 
  • Bank or post office account number 
  • Type of pension and name of the disbursing agency
 
The DLC can later be viewed or downloaded from https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in using the Pramaan ID.
 

Why this matters

 
The initiative aims to ease the annual pension verification process, especially for senior citizens with mobility issues. By leveraging IPPB’s extensive postal network and digital infrastructure, the EPFO expects faster processing and greater convenience for EPS pensioners.
 
This move also aligns with the government’s broader push towards digital inclusion and doorstep delivery of essential financial services for citizens.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

